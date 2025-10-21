 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Jurassic World Evolution 3
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20475394 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The moment you've been waiting for.. Hoop Land Steam Edition has finally entered Early Access!

Just a couple notes before you decide to purchase:

  • For the best experience, it’s recommended to use a mouse and keyboard for menu navigation until full gamepad support is implemented.

  • Steam Workshop integration is currently in development and will be available shortly after release.

Aside from those two things, the game in its current state includes all features available in the mobile version including Career Mode, Franchise Mode, Commissioner Mode, and full league customization.

Hoop Land has also just received a massive Version 1.09.5 update, which has been in development since the middle of June. This update adds a ton of new features and quality-of-life improvements to make the game experience more enjoyable. A full patch list can be viewed in-game.

And lastly, my vision for Hoop Land is still not yet complete. You can expect many more updates and improvements to come throughout Early Access based on your feedback.

I truly appreciate all your support and passion throughout development. I hope you enjoy the game and I look forward to hearing your thoughts!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link