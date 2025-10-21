The moment you've been waiting for.. Hoop Land Steam Edition has finally entered Early Access!

Just a couple notes before you decide to purchase:

For the best experience, it’s recommended to use a mouse and keyboard for menu navigation until full gamepad support is implemented.

Steam Workshop integration is currently in development and will be available shortly after release.

Aside from those two things, the game in its current state includes all features available in the mobile version including Career Mode, Franchise Mode, Commissioner Mode, and full league customization.

Hoop Land has also just received a massive Version 1.09.5 update, which has been in development since the middle of June. This update adds a ton of new features and quality-of-life improvements to make the game experience more enjoyable. A full patch list can be viewed in-game.

And lastly, my vision for Hoop Land is still not yet complete. You can expect many more updates and improvements to come throughout Early Access based on your feedback.

I truly appreciate all your support and passion throughout development. I hope you enjoy the game and I look forward to hearing your thoughts!