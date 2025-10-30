1 Buff Pet (this is any pet that has an ability that helps the player)



Team score visually incorrect in Defense team



We have updated the 1 hour Pet Rescues, from Pet Gnomes to help players try to target the Pets they are missing.When players defeat a Pet Gnome (and there are no other Pet Rescues currently active), they will now get a new popup menu that will allow them to pick between 3 potential Pets to rescue.The 3 Pets will be randomly selected, and will not necessarily be from the same Kingdom, however there will always be the following:Only 1 Pet can be chosen from the 3 Pet options. Once a Pet has been selected, it will be the Pet Rescue available to the player and their guild.These changes only affect the Pet Rescue event from defeating Pet Gnomes, and will not apply to scheduled Pet Rescue events on Wednesdays. We are looking into this as a potential change to come in the future!We have added an updated version of the classic Guild Roster to the new Guild Wars. The new Guild Roster displays Guild Wars information for all guild members.Similar to classic Guild Wars, all guild members will be able to view the Roster. It can be accessed from the Guild’s Keep menu. Players will also be able to review the final Roster results during the 2 day Guild Wars “grace period” after the final daily war ends.This information includes:Also returning are the classic Guild Wars Ranks of Paragon, Champion, Herald, Vanguard, and Soldier.Players will earn one of 5 ranks based on their total Guild Wars score from the previous Guild Wars events – so players wanting to be Paragon will need to be the top-performing player in their Guild.Currently, these Guild War Ranks are for bragging rights only and give no other advantage, but we may explore special rewards in the future!We have made some initial improvements to the rotation of craftable Mythics and Legendary troops.The Soulforge will now rotate the Mythic + Legendary Troops available for crafting twice a week – once at weekly reset and once at Daily Reset on Thursdays.This allows us to cycle through the Soulforge lists for Mythic and Legendary Troops faster, allowing for new Troops to go into the rotation more quickly.We have added a ‘time left’ timer to all troops that will rotate, so players know how much time is left before the Soulforge changes its contents.Guild Leaders (and only Guild Leaders) will now be able to change their Guild’s name in-game from the Manage tab of the Guild Admin Menu.Guild Leaders may only change the Guild’s Name once every 4 weeks.Guild Names will go through the same restrictions as choosing a name for a new Guild. (To make sure the new name is available and isn’t inappropriate). As part of this change, the Guild Admin menu for the Manage tab has been updated.Please Note: We have freed up some old names from disbanded guilds that have not had any activity for some time, to make additional guild names available.We have updated the Troop Upgrade menu to bring all aspects of troop upgrading back into a single menu. The Troop Upgrade Menu has been updated to the UI style to be similar to the Immortal Menu.On the new Overview menu, players will be able to view their Troops’ information and easily navigate to the different types of Troop upgrade menus.The menu along the right is broken down into 5 sections:Along the edge of each section, there are upgrade icons that – when tapped – will slide out the upgrade menu for the matching Troop upgrade (e.g. Level, Traits, Ascension, Elite Level).On each Upgrade menu, players will be able to either upgrade with their resources or choose to use an Orb for that type of upgrade. This will allow players to view upgrades and decide if they prefer using an Orb instead of resources.Along the top left of the menu, adjacent to the Back, Help, and Chat buttons, there are 2 additional buttons:We have kept the Max Upgrade button on the overview menu that will do any possible upgrade for that Troop (including Level, Traits and Ascension as before).The button has a slide-out display that lists all of the upgrades and resource costs when using the button.This slide-out will also allow players the option to use an Orb of Power instead of regular resources if they prefer.All Orb upgrades have a confirmation popup menu in case a player accidentally interacts with an orb button instead of the regular upgrade button in a menu.Using the Level up button from the Troop Card view will take players directly to the Troop level menu.We left this button in for new players, to make it easier for them to focus on levelling their troops.Players still have the option to take a screenshot of the Troop Overview menu, but we have removed the screenshot customization options at this time.The Disenchant menu has been updated to the new UI Style, but will work the same as it did previously.