Added Chronicle scenarios to the Select Scenario menu.

You can select the Chronicle scenarios at the bottom of the faction selection screen.

If you only want to play the new Chronicle scenarios, there is no need to use the beta version.

Note: Save data is shared between the default and beta branches.



You can select the Chronicle scenarios at the bottom of the faction selection screen. If you only want to play the new Chronicle scenarios, there is no need to use the beta version. Note: Save data is shared between the default and beta branches. Added Simplified Chinese support



Updated background images



Dear Lost Technology fans,We've released an update today that adds Simplified Chinese support to the Chronicle Scenarios.In addition to the Chronicle scenarios, we've also added a new feature.This feature updates the base executable file, so it's only available in beta in case any unexpected issues arise.If you want to try out the new features, please choose either "1.31beta_Window mode" or "1.31beta_FullScreen" in the game's launch options.Shout out to the community for helping provide the Simplified Chinese translations!Thank you very much for your hard work.We hope you will continue to enjoy Lost Chronicles!