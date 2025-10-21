 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20475036 Edited 21 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- upgrade of a texture
- bug fixes in flying leaves

Forgot to mention that this game was made with my software Dead Deer.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3846281
macOS 64-bit Depot 3846282
Linux 64-bit Depot 3846283
