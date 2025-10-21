Changed overview map layout to make sue the user will click on the start button.
Updated main menu and guide buttons.
Changed Life biscuit to add life directly.
Added "Q" for feeding the dog.
Updated Guide.
Fixed bug when player was not able to use space button for jump after feeding the dog.
Notes for Oct 21 2025
