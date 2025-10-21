 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20474941 Edited 21 October 2025 – 03:59:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed overview map layout to make sue the user will click on the start button.
Updated main menu and guide buttons.
Changed Life biscuit to add life directly.
Added "Q" for feeding the dog.
Updated Guide.
Fixed bug when player was not able to use space button for jump after feeding the dog.

