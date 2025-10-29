 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 October 2025 Build 20474767 Edited 29 October 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Hi Hello, fellow Café curators!

You might notice your blossoming business seems to be... busier. With the addition of the Customer Queue, the pace picks up a little bit! Don't worry, it's still chill and cozy and casual, but now you'll get to see even more of your favorite characters.

Speaking of seeing things... you may notice if you play the weekend of October 30 - November 1, you may get some "special" visitors cruising through. It's not a trick - just make sure you treat them right and good things may be in store!

Happy Café-ing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3019271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link