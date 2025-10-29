Hey Hi Hello, fellow Café curators!



You might notice your blossoming business seems to be... busier. With the addition of the Customer Queue, the pace picks up a little bit! Don't worry, it's still chill and cozy and casual, but now you'll get to see even more of your favorite characters.



Speaking of seeing things... you may notice if you play the weekend of October 30 - November 1, you may get some "special" visitors cruising through. It's not a trick - just make sure you treat them right and good things may be in store!

Happy Café-ing!