Dear players, after countless days and nights of meticulous crafting and repeated polishing, Jiu Xiao Yu Long Jue finally opens its server at this passionate and dream-filled moment! This is not just the birth of a game; it is the crystallization of our team's infinite love for the legendary world, a sincere work dedicated to every player with a legendary dream.

Opening Server Benefits: A Continuous Stream of Surprises

To celebrate the grand opening of Jiu Xiao Yu Long Jue and to express our gratitude for the continuous support and anticipation from our players, we have specially prepared a series of generous opening server benefits. These will help you move forward smoothly on your journey in the world of immortals and demons and grow rapidly!

Activity 1: Review Extravaganza, Free Massive Gift Packs

Your genuine reviews are the driving force for our progress! Write your true feelings about Jiu Xiao Yu Long Jue on the Steam platform (no less than 50 words). Take a screenshot of the review page (the screenshot must include the game name, username, and review content), and privately message the customer service to submit the screenshot. You can immediately receive a super-value gift pack!

Reward Content: 1 million in-game gold coins + 100,000 diamonds + 10 * 1-yuan vouchers!

Activity 2: WeChat Follow, Limited-Edition Mysterious Gift Packs Await You

Just a simple click to follow the WeChat service account "Yuan Huo Ke", and you can get an exclusive gift pack code to unlock a mysterious limited-edition gift pack!

Reward Content: 50 Green Crystals, 50 Blue Spirit Stones, 3 million in-game gold coins, and 30,000 diamonds!

Embark on the Immortal Path, Forge Glory Together

Don't hesitate any longer. Immediately join the big family of Jiu Xiao Yu Long Jue, claim your opening server benefits, and start your legendary journey! Let's work hand in hand in this world full of fantasy and adventure to forge glory together!

Quickly download Jiu Xiao Yu Long Jue and write our legendary story together!