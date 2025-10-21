New patch notes incoming! Thanks you for continuing to share your feedback and escalate bugs! We've pushed a ton more fixes in this update, and all should be reflected in the latest demo.
Gameplay
Players joining a multiplayer game mid-run now get to choose their level-up rewards before dropping in.,
Reduced Tier 1 LIV-MAS enemies' laser damage from 40 to 30 damage.,
Reduced frequency of Rocket Bot spawns from event structures.,
Reduced XP gained from Prime Directives by about 50%.,
Random System mode is stable ( not in demo),
Reworked the random version of the Rescue Chefs mission so that it is more compatible with Random Mode,
Made a version of Broadside event for Random Mode,
Made Mutant Pipes challenge event for random mode,
Added Mutant Summoning Pipes challenge,
Added Alien Sniper Compound challenge event,
Added Alien Sniper single nest event,
Meta Progression
Moved the player’s first respawn back to a very early Carl upgrade, so all respawns are acquired through Carl again.,
Converted the Healthy Respawn upgrade into 3 tiers to pace them out better.,
Added new side quests and currency rewards for every 10 employee ranks reached.,
Updated Gastronaut node interaction text to indicate what resource you will receive.,
Added new Glizzy rewards to boss planets, and buffed their Rangus Activity Points too.,
Art
Improved Harvester areas on Lunar02 (Lil Tangus),
Animation
All the Meat Legs have polished anims and cameras for Jump, Jump Pad and Leg Abilities,
Fixed bug with the Smart Meat in the Employee Printer pipes during Birthdays. It wasn’t swelling the pipes properly, now it is.,
Birthday extension cutscenes have been shortened by removing the last shot. The player is now be fully hidden during these scenes.,
AI
Slightly increased the variability in wasps' flying height.,
Referee moves around a bit less.
Audio
Final recordings and mixes of all the Music are in,
More sounds for all our Meat Heads, including Cosmetics (and most importantly, including quacking sounds when you’re wearing the Quack Ops head!
Lots of miscellaneous SFX have been added across the different Meats.,
UI / UX
Hovering a level-up upgrade option will now un-highlight other options,
The Galaxy Map now has been reworked to be fancy.,
General / Platform Bug Fixes
Clients will now get credit for completing planets and solar systems. (Thanks JasonProchnow),
Carl’s Flair Terminal quest now properly grants the Flair Terminal. Except it doesn’t because that’s locked for the demo, sorry.,
Fixed a crash bug with the Non-Kinetic variants of the Duckstone Torso.,
Fixed a bug that would cause parts of the level-up reward UI to permanently show. This typically happened late-game when players were above level 30.,
Fixed bug with Gobble Bomb ability, that enemies wouldn’t smell it as much as they should before it exploded.,
Partial fix for seeing player weapons during the “Birthday” scene on the ship. The standard Birthday scene is fixed, but the ones that have follow-up scenes from Carl aren’t yet fixed.,
Fixed a bug that could cause the client to lock up if a player accepted an invite to a multiplayer game before fully completing the tutorial.,
Fixed a bug that was allowing people to play the tutorial in multiplayer.,
Fixed a bug that was keeping FrankenBeans from playing some of his audio on clients.,
Fixed a bug that was keeping selected difficulty from always taking immediate effect before your next drop.,
Increased cave size in Earthlike 02 (Mount Dangus) so events spawn cleaner,
Known Issues,
No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
Changed files in this update