New patch notes incoming! Thanks you for continuing to share your feedback and escalate bugs! We've pushed a ton more fixes in this update, and all should be reflected in the latest demo.

Reworked the random version of the Rescue Chefs mission so that it is more compatible with Random Mode,

Random System mode is stable ( not in demo),

Reduced XP gained from Prime Directives by about 50%.,

Players joining a multiplayer game mid-run now get to choose their level-up rewards before dropping in.,

Added new Glizzy rewards to boss planets, and buffed their Rangus Activity Points too.,

Updated Gastronaut node interaction text to indicate what resource you will receive.,

Added new side quests and currency rewards for every 10 employee ranks reached.,

Converted the Healthy Respawn upgrade into 3 tiers to pace them out better.,

Moved the player’s first respawn back to a very early Carl upgrade, so all respawns are acquired through Carl again.,

Birthday extension cutscenes have been shortened by removing the last shot. The player is now be fully hidden during these scenes.,

Fixed bug with the Smart Meat in the Employee Printer pipes during Birthdays. It wasn’t swelling the pipes properly, now it is.,

All the Meat Legs have polished anims and cameras for Jump, Jump Pad and Leg Abilities,

Lots of miscellaneous SFX have been added across the different Meats.,

More sounds for all our Meat Heads, including Cosmetics (and most importantly, including quacking sounds when you’re wearing the Quack Ops head!

Final recordings and mixes of all the Music are in,

The Galaxy Map now has been reworked to be fancy.,

Hovering a level-up upgrade option will now un-highlight other options,

Clients will now get credit for completing planets and solar systems. (Thanks JasonProchnow),

Carl’s Flair Terminal quest now properly grants the Flair Terminal. Except it doesn’t because that’s locked for the demo, sorry.,

Fixed a crash bug with the Non-Kinetic variants of the Duckstone Torso.,

Fixed a bug that would cause parts of the level-up reward UI to permanently show. This typically happened late-game when players were above level 30.,

Fixed bug with Gobble Bomb ability, that enemies wouldn’t smell it as much as they should before it exploded.,

Partial fix for seeing player weapons during the “Birthday” scene on the ship. The standard Birthday scene is fixed, but the ones that have follow-up scenes from Carl aren’t yet fixed.,

Fixed a bug that could cause the client to lock up if a player accepted an invite to a multiplayer game before fully completing the tutorial.,

Fixed a bug that was allowing people to play the tutorial in multiplayer.,

Fixed a bug that was keeping FrankenBeans from playing some of his audio on clients.,

Fixed a bug that was keeping selected difficulty from always taking immediate effect before your next drop.,