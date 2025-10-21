 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20474526 Edited 21 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New patch notes incoming! Thanks you for continuing to share your feedback and escalate bugs! We've pushed a ton more fixes in this update, and all should be reflected in the latest demo.

Gameplay

  • Players joining a multiplayer game mid-run now get to choose their level-up rewards before dropping in.,

  • Reduced Tier 1 LIV-MAS enemies' laser damage from 40 to 30 damage.,

  • Reduced frequency of Rocket Bot spawns from event structures.,

  • Reduced XP gained from Prime Directives by about 50%.,

  • Random System mode is stable ( not in demo),

  • Reworked the random version of the Rescue Chefs mission so that it is more compatible with Random Mode,

  • Made a version of Broadside event for Random Mode,

  • Made Mutant Pipes challenge event for random mode,

  • Added Mutant Summoning Pipes challenge,

  • Added Alien Sniper Compound challenge event,

  • Added Alien Sniper single nest event,

Meta Progression

  • Moved the player’s first respawn back to a very early Carl upgrade, so all respawns are acquired through Carl again.,

  • Converted the Healthy Respawn upgrade into 3 tiers to pace them out better.,

  • Added new side quests and currency rewards for every 10 employee ranks reached.,

  • Updated Gastronaut node interaction text to indicate what resource you will receive.,

  • Added new Glizzy rewards to boss planets, and buffed their Rangus Activity Points too.,

Art

  • Improved Harvester areas on Lunar02 (Lil Tangus),

Animation

  • All the Meat Legs have polished anims and cameras for Jump, Jump Pad and Leg Abilities,

  • Fixed bug with the Smart Meat in the Employee Printer pipes during Birthdays. It wasn’t swelling the pipes properly, now it is.,

  • Birthday extension cutscenes have been shortened by removing the last shot. The player is now be fully hidden during these scenes.,

AI

  • Slightly increased the variability in wasps' flying height.,

  • Referee moves around a bit less.

Audio

  • Final recordings and mixes of all the Music are in,

  • More sounds for all our Meat Heads, including Cosmetics (and most importantly, including quacking sounds when you’re wearing the Quack Ops head!

  • Lots of miscellaneous SFX have been added across the different Meats.,

UI / UX

  • Hovering a level-up upgrade option will now un-highlight other options,

  • The Galaxy Map now has been reworked to be fancy.,

General / Platform Bug Fixes

  • Clients will now get credit for completing planets and solar systems. (Thanks JasonProchnow),

  • Carl’s Flair Terminal quest now properly grants the Flair Terminal. Except it doesn’t because that’s locked for the demo, sorry.,

  • Fixed a crash bug with the Non-Kinetic variants of the Duckstone Torso.,

  • Fixed a bug that would cause parts of the level-up reward UI to permanently show. This typically happened late-game when players were above level 30.,

  • Fixed bug with Gobble Bomb ability, that enemies wouldn’t smell it as much as they should before it exploded.,

  • Partial fix for seeing player weapons during the “Birthday” scene on the ship. The standard Birthday scene is fixed, but the ones that have follow-up scenes from Carl aren’t yet fixed.,

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the client to lock up if a player accepted an invite to a multiplayer game before fully completing the tutorial.,

  • Fixed a bug that was allowing people to play the tutorial in multiplayer.,

  • Fixed a bug that was keeping FrankenBeans from playing some of his audio on clients.,

  • Fixed a bug that was keeping selected difficulty from always taking immediate effect before your next drop.,

  • Increased cave size in Earthlike 02 (Mount Dangus) so events spawn cleaner,

Known Issues,

  • No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2790701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link