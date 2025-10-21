 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20474496 Edited 21 October 2025 – 05:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fine-tuned several performance-related details and fixed localized abnormal behavior caused by incorrect gravity settings.

  • build a dedicated universal version for offline exhibitions, incorporating additional features based on previous exhibition experience.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2387412
