Changelog - Server:

PR #993 - [morgolock]: Added a stress-login mode for load testing, with random character generation and improvements to the safe spawn system on the map.

PR #992 - [Centorios]: Restored the resurrection property on magical implements and removed duplicate code related to amulets.

PR #994 - [aledg994]: The time remaining before being able to mount after entering combat is now correctly displayed.

PR #995 - [brianirvana]: Implemented the full server-side skinning system. Includes dedicated inventory for skins, equipment logic with validations (class, race, gender, faction, level), support for multiple types (armor, weapons, helmets, shields, boats, wings, spells), integration with the inventory flow, and informational messages for the user.

PR #1003 - [brianirvana]: Fixed the validation message when attempting to equip a skin without being a Patreon user, adding a clear warning so the player understands the reason for the rejection.

PR #1004 - [RecoX]: Fixed skin slot handling to avoid errors when changing equipment.

PR #1005 - [morgolock]: Optimized NPC loading by caching definitions at server startup, reducing repeated accesses to ini files.

PR #1011 - [ao-org]: Fixed the calculation and display of the character's average health, improving the accuracy and formatting of the message.

PR #996 - [aledg994]: Added character class to quest messages, improving the clarity of quest requirements.

PR #1010 - [aledg994]: Fixed the faction kick system, allowing for proper removal of connected players belonging to clans.

PR #1000 - [plusin]: The /EST command now displays the character's hometown, with multilanguage support and improvements to the organization of constants.

Changelog - Client:

PR #633 - [brianirvana]: Implemented a complete skin system in the user inventory, allowing visual customization of characters with armor, weapons, helmets, shields, boats, wings, and spells. Includes equipment logic, validations, animations, and informational messages.

PR #634 - [aledg994]: Reorganization of elements in the options window. The equipped item combo box has been moved to the "Other" section, and the position of the NPC and tutorial text controls has been adjusted.

PR #638 - [ReyarB]: Fixed the removal of OtPozos type objects and adjusted the eObjType enumeration to avoid reference errors.

PR #639 - [RecoX]: Fixed the handling of the skin change slot (eChangeSkinSlot) and a small typo in the ePetFollow command.

PR #640 - [aledg994]: Guaranteed drops (NROITEMS) are now correctly displayed in the non-merchant NPC reward list, in addition to probabilistic drops (QuizaDropea).

Maps:

The Amosis / Umbrax / Nocthral / Escarlath / Old Filibuster NPCs have been removed from the game to adjust their stats for the new tank and healer system.

One Scramer has been added to the Lair (Map 497) and magic use has been enabled.

New low-health NPCs have been enabled around Forgat.

One Triple Sprout Cove has been added to the Swamp + a bug has been fixed with its drop (sometimes it made noise but didn't drop flowers).

New NPCs have been added to the maps "Goblin Woods", "Piaras Woods", and "Penthar's Farm".

The Old Forger NPC has been added to the Eleuria Village map, which contains a quest exclusive to the Worker class.

Items:

The value of the "Ship Ticket" item has been reduced from 1600 to 1000

Temporarily disabled the resurrection of the Holy Locket item due to a bug in the resurrection's body when the item is consumed.

Spells:

All summons are now summoned in sets of 1 (wolves, skeletons, gorillas)