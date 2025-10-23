 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20474283 Edited 23 October 2025 – 10:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The FM Sound Update is now live!

Every in-game track has been completely rebuilt using an authentic YM2612 FM synthesis model.

After updating, FM Sound Mode is enabled by default, letting you experience the classic 16-bit tone the moment you start the game.

⚙️ Update Highlights

  • 🎵 All background music remade using authentic YM2612-style FM synthesis

  • 🔊 FM Sound Mode is now enabled by default, with an option to switch back to the original wavetable sound

  • 🛠️ Minor performance and UI improvements

🎮 FM Sound Is Now the Default Experience

From this update onward, FM Sound Mode is the new default for Battle AirForce.

The signature YM2612 tone — with its rich overtones and expressive LFO — adds new depth to every mission.

If you’d like to revisit the previous version, the original VGS Sound Mode remains available via the Options menu.

💬 Tell Us What You Think!

If you’re enjoying the new FM Sound experience, please share your thoughts in a Steam review!

Your feedback keeps us inspired and helps shape future updates.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3476491
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3476492
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3476493
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link