The FM Sound Update is now live!

Every in-game track has been completely rebuilt using an authentic YM2612 FM synthesis model.

After updating, FM Sound Mode is enabled by default, letting you experience the classic 16-bit tone the moment you start the game.

⚙️ Update Highlights

🎵 All background music remade using authentic YM2612-style FM synthesis

🔊 FM Sound Mode is now enabled by default , with an option to switch back to the original wavetable sound

🛠️ Minor performance and UI improvements

🎮 FM Sound Is Now the Default Experience

From this update onward, FM Sound Mode is the new default for Battle AirForce.

The signature YM2612 tone — with its rich overtones and expressive LFO — adds new depth to every mission.

If you’d like to revisit the previous version, the original VGS Sound Mode remains available via the Options menu.

💬 Tell Us What You Think!

If you’re enjoying the new FM Sound experience, please share your thoughts in a Steam review!

Your feedback keeps us inspired and helps shape future updates.