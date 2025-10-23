The FM Sound Update is now live!
Every in-game track has been completely rebuilt using an authentic YM2612 FM synthesis model.
After updating, FM Sound Mode is enabled by default, letting you experience the classic 16-bit tone the moment you start the game.
⚙️ Update Highlights
🎵 All background music remade using authentic YM2612-style FM synthesis
🔊 FM Sound Mode is now enabled by default, with an option to switch back to the original wavetable sound
🛠️ Minor performance and UI improvements
🎮 FM Sound Is Now the Default Experience
From this update onward, FM Sound Mode is the new default for Battle AirForce.
The signature YM2612 tone — with its rich overtones and expressive LFO — adds new depth to every mission.
If you’d like to revisit the previous version, the original VGS Sound Mode remains available via the Options menu.
💬 Tell Us What You Think!
If you’re enjoying the new FM Sound experience, please share your thoughts in a Steam review!
Your feedback keeps us inspired and helps shape future updates.
Changed files in this update