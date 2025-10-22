 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20474279
Update notes via Steam Community

Join us in celebrating the 2nd anniversary of "What in Hell is Bad?"!

- New L-grade character "Lucifer(Bloodshed)" Nightmare Pass & Chance-Up Summon

- Bug fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3294661
