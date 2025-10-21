For the price:

Some player suggested to change the price lower and I like the idea. I make the price $6.99 was mostly for the fun number.

So I changed it to $1.99.

But Sadly, I can't stop the discount after changing price.

So the game is currently $0.49.

I think it is kind of funny so I will keep it that way and it's a great time to gift to your friends if you think they would like this game.

For the find all cat achievement or any achievement not triggering:

Make sure you are on the latest version

Go to option and click Refresh Achievement

The issue should be fixed!!!

Thanks everyone for the support! Hope you enjoy the game!!!