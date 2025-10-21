 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20474220 Edited 21 October 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

For the price:

  • Some player suggested to change the price lower and I like the idea. I make the price $6.99 was mostly for the fun number.

  • So I changed it to $1.99.

  • But Sadly, I can't stop the discount after changing price.

  • So the game is currently $0.49.

  • I think it is kind of funny so I will keep it that way and it's a great time to gift to your friends if you think they would like this game.

For the find all cat achievement or any achievement not triggering:

  • Make sure you are on the latest version

  • Go to option and click Refresh Achievement

  • The issue should be fixed!!!

Thanks everyone for the support! Hope you enjoy the game!!!

