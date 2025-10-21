For the price:
Some player suggested to change the price lower and I like the idea. I make the price $6.99 was mostly for the fun number.
So I changed it to $1.99.
But Sadly, I can't stop the discount after changing price.
So the game is currently $0.49.
I think it is kind of funny so I will keep it that way and it's a great time to gift to your friends if you think they would like this game.
For the find all cat achievement or any achievement not triggering:
Make sure you are on the latest version
Go to option and click Refresh Achievement
The issue should be fixed!!!
Thanks everyone for the support! Hope you enjoy the game!!!
Changed files in this update