 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20474044 Edited 21 October 2025 – 02:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we’ve received from everyone on Discord and Steam,

we’ve made the following fixes:

Changes

Added a sound effect when discarding an item into the trash

Added a new animation when receiving rewards

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link