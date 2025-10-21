Added support for "Sliced" lights, which allow a smaller/angled/directed subset to be displayed for lights, rather than spheres.
Added support for editing Lights in the Map Tools pane, rather than a popup.
Began work to support more than just Lights in the above as well.
Fixed an issue with the 2D Samples not rendering their layers correctly.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
