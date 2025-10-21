 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20474019 Edited 21 October 2025 – 02:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added support for "Sliced" lights, which allow a smaller/angled/directed subset to be displayed for lights, rather than spheres.

  • Added support for editing Lights in the Map Tools pane, rather than a popup.

  • Began work to support more than just Lights in the above as well.

  • Fixed an issue with the 2D Samples not rendering their layers correctly.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link