New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update. :alert:
** World Building **
- More set dressing and layout improvements in different areas within Biomes.
- Added a new area.
- Added a new submodule in Dungeons.
- Added new assets and structures.
** Tartarus **
- More mutation structures will spawn when playing in coop in specific chambers.
- Small layout updates in some chambers to accommodate more mutations spots.
** Other **
- Added more extra data in Leaderboard entries.
