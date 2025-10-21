 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20473921 Edited 21 October 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update. :alert:

** World Building **

- More set dressing and layout improvements in different areas within Biomes.

- Added a new area.

- Added a new submodule in Dungeons.

- Added new assets and structures.

** Tartarus **

- More mutation structures will spawn when playing in coop in specific chambers.

- Small layout updates in some chambers to accommodate more mutations spots.

** Other **

- Added more extra data in Leaderboard entries.

