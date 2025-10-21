Patch Notes
Battlefield 6 Converter!
Go to Game Profiles and create a Battlefield profile.
Currently only supports standard and linear curves; more curves will be added as they are mapped and tested.
Aim assist sliders will be added after more thorough testing.
Quality of Life
Simple UI has returned! To use it, please create a new profile — we couldn’t convert old profiles due to lost advanced settings.
Increased scoring scalar so 100k is more attainable.
Bugs
Finally fixed Millionaire and 100k Score achievements!
Fixed FPS showing as 35 in new tasks.
Fixed random crashes when completing a task.
Fixed workshop saying "tasks" instead of "game profiles" when creating a new game profile.
Roadmap
Continue to analyze player task performance for leaderboards, scoring system adjustments, and feedback system improvements.
Changed files in this update