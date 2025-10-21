 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20473516 Edited 21 October 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Battlefield 6 Converter!

  • Go to Game Profiles and create a Battlefield profile.

  • Currently only supports standard and linear curves; more curves will be added as they are mapped and tested.

  • Aim assist sliders will be added after more thorough testing.

Quality of Life

  • Simple UI has returned! To use it, please create a new profile — we couldn’t convert old profiles due to lost advanced settings.

  • Increased scoring scalar so 100k is more attainable.

Bugs

  • Finally fixed Millionaire and 100k Score achievements!

  • Fixed FPS showing as 35 in new tasks.

  • Fixed random crashes when completing a task.

  • Fixed workshop saying "tasks" instead of "game profiles" when creating a new game profile.

Roadmap

  • Continue to analyze player task performance for leaderboards, scoring system adjustments, and feedback system improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3362101
