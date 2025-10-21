 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20473511 Edited 21 October 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Small adjustments to 2 mandatory sections to make them a bit more forgiving without taking the challenge away.

  • Added a missing decoration in a certain map.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3468391
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3468392
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link