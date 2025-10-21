 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20473387 Edited 21 October 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Linux and SteamOS support;

  • Added Steam Cloud support;

  • Adjusted tutorials for greater comprehensibility;

  • Support for more gamepads;

  • Added new HUDs for gamepads;

  • Changed the color of the "unselected options" in the pause menu to gray for better comprehensibility;

  • Fixed performance bugs;

  • Fixed gameplay bugs;

  • Fixed gamepad bugs;

  • Fixed main menu bugs;

  • Fixed sound bugs;

  • Updated opening video;

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2252551
Linux 64-bitSteam Deck Depot 2252552
