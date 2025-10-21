Linux and SteamOS support;
Added Steam Cloud support;
Adjusted tutorials for greater comprehensibility;
Support for more gamepads;
Added new HUDs for gamepads;
Changed the color of the "unselected options" in the pause menu to gray for better comprehensibility;
Fixed performance bugs;
Fixed gameplay bugs;
Fixed gamepad bugs;
Fixed main menu bugs;
Fixed sound bugs;
Updated opening video;
Update October 20, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
