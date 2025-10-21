 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20473371 Edited 21 October 2025 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated the Hooded Figure corridor encounter with visuals

  • The Hooded Figure now locks the doors in his corridor until he has been appeased

  • Added miasma to the levels in the tutorial zone

  • Updated camera scaling to better keep hero on screen when falling

  • Added world map background art and parallaxing

  • Improved world map tile visuals

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4068741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link