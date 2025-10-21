Updated the Hooded Figure corridor encounter with visuals
The Hooded Figure now locks the doors in his corridor until he has been appeased
Added miasma to the levels in the tutorial zone
Updated camera scaling to better keep hero on screen when falling
Added world map background art and parallaxing
Improved world map tile visuals
251020_alpha_01 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
