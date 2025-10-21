 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20473300
Update notes via Steam Community
- Temple 2 & 3 added along with their respective boss areas.
- 4 new enemies
- 2 new pets
- Weapon upgrade system added
- Ending scene and credits added
- Gamepad support added

As always thank you all for the continued support in testing the game and rooting out bugs. Happy hunting.

