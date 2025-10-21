Eye on Ashenfall 0.9.2

Quality of Life Changes

When selecting a skill, it should automatically take you to the current level

AI changes throughout the Ghornfell Region

Rangers swap their rapid-fire bows for a more predictable and engaging rate of fire. They also took the scopes off the bows and have a slightly higher chance to miss their shots.



Rangers have reduced accuracy when the player is engaged in melee combat with other AI.



Berserkers have less forward momentum.



Wolves attack less frequently and have been slightly nerfed in their damage output.



Druids will do reduced poison damage as well as their Nature Fang attack having reduced range, damage and poison application.



More changes to come in future updates!

If you want a more challenging time instead you always have those custom world sliders!



Allow players to Roll when wading through water

Introduced a Delay/Grace Period After Respawn to Stop World Events, Base Raids & Hunted Events from Occurring

Bug Fixes

Using more than 1 Spellbook page will cause attempts to overwrite a filled in spell slot to pick a random spell instead.



Building totems no longer lose functionally for clients if placed in a solo world and then opened to public.



Highland Vault & Bloodblight Swamp Vault no longer remain sealed if the user leaves between Lever pulls.



Characters can now be created when invited via Steam.



New building or spell notification no longer persists even when read (You can stop reporting it now).



Tier 2 45 degree roof support now unlocked after meeting prerequisites.



Mining nodes no longer use bloody hitsplats.



Hitsplats now show "Bleed" status effect proc.



Burnt food descriptions added.



Host can't see client hitsplats any more.



Crash and Stability fixes.



RuneScape Dragonwilds version 0.9.2 introduces new quality of life changes whilst being heavily focused on fixing some of our older bugs.Navigating the skills menu, scrolling to level 50… Still scrolling… Give your scroll wheel a rest as clicking on any skill will take the menu to your current level! How was this not always the case?We found some players are having a brutal and frustrating time navigating the Tier 3 content, so we made some initial changes to how AI are working in combat throughout the regions.Sick of being chased by Goblins through the swampy waters? Tired of spamming jump whilst wading through the shallow waters of the village? Well save that space bar, try rolling through the water!Goblins and Garou need sleep too!Enjoy Adventures,Mod Bakes and the RuneScape Dragonwilds Team