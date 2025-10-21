The time we have spent working on this game has been really fun and fulfilling for everyone at both SlimeWare and Red Rabbit Games. Through building this project we have learned a lot about game development and we are excited to be able to use these lessons in future development on Unsent.





In the Early Access version of the game you will get to play through the hub area, Unsentiment Department, along with two levels in the human world, Beauregards Mansion and Backsum Way. Each level will give you more movement options, new areas to explore and enough collectibles, to keep you occupied for hours.





We are very passionate about this project and we’d like to eventually realize the full vision of our game for everyone to enjoy. We plan to update the game on a regular basis based on player feedback and different sales milestones achieved.



