21 October 2025 Build 20472887 Edited 21 October 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Challenge "Win a game without medkits" is now completable if you win in single player

  • Headless dolls cannot be trapped by active music boxes

  • Fixed more Kai safe spots

Changed files in this update

Windows DEVOUR Content Depot 1274571
Windows DEVOUR Developer Content Depot 1274572
macOS DEVOUR Mac Depot 1274573
