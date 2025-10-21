This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey people, Luke here.

OK, first off it's very work-in-progress but I've got a working version of all the latest changes and features.

The new experimental version can be accessed via:

Right click VA > Properties > Betas > Beta Participation > Experimental

What's in it?

The new menu flow, with Fleet Composer being integrated into the Workbench.

TEK, the new resource I'm trying out. We'll see if it's a good idea or not...

New menu UI art and visuals, made by my hand.

Drones are able to fly through ships on their own team.

The first three fleet fights of the game have been redesigned. (More to come)

Hotkeys can now be rebound to any arbitrary key.

A bunch of fixes, adjustments, and work to get things behaving.

Missile fragmentation is now handed as a set of raycasts instead of a set of bullets (for performance reasons, but also to help the missiles be more effective)

Please give it a try, and let me know what you hate or if I left something broken.

(I can be an idiot at times and forget to test really obvious stuff. So please let me know.)

Enjoy.

Luke AP