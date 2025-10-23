As the nights grow longer and the frontier grows darker, Undead West is getting into the Halloween spirit. The Hub has been dressed for the season with a few festive touches - but the main focus of this update is on improving combat flow, and overall performance

Patch 1.0.5.3 brings a range of gameplay adjustments, level refinements, and bug fixes designed to make each run smoother and more consistent across all stages.

Gameplay Adjustments

Increased player invulnerability after taking damage by 0.2 seconds .

Increased Rattler projectile damage from 2 → 3 .

Increased Hand Cannon reload time from 1.2s → 1.4s .

Tombstone Golem spike summon now includes a warning indicator and executes faster.

Increased the speed of the Stage 2 Graveyard Large Skeleton Miniboss fireball line attack pattern.

Level & Environment Updates

Stage 1 - Catacombs: Adjusted room layouts by removing some walls and expanding walkable areas to improve movement. Removed colliders from specific wall pillars to prevent players from getting stuck during combat.

Added destructibility to additional objects: metal braziers, candelabras, minecarts, tall graveyard lanterns, standing mirrors, and tombs.

Stage 2 - Graveyard: Fixed minibosses taking damage from their own projectiles.

Stage 4 - Outskirts: Updated Ranger enemies with red highlights to improve visibility against the environment. Changed Scorpion Miniboss room spawn chance from 1/7 to 7/7 possible paths.

Fixed Dragon statue fire trap dealing contact damage on touch; it now only inflicts damage from fire.

System & UI Fixes

Boss Rush Mode: Fixed boons not resetting upon death when using the Skeleton outfit.

Equipment screens can now be accessed directly by interacting with NPCs without needing

Slot Machine: Fixed issue where closing the UI mid-roll could prevent future spins.

Fixed Stage 6 - Man in Red boss health bar displaying empty during a specific moment in the encounter

Updated all enemy spawn indicators to flash red before enemies appear, improving combat readability and reducing unexpected spawns during boss fights.

Enjoy the seasonal atmosphere around the Hub, and have a safe, but suitably spooky, Halloween out there in the Undead West and beyond.