 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20472632 Edited 20 October 2025 – 23:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Startron v0.148 has been released!

Tweaks & updates
  • Spruced up engineering to show components and addons better
  • Added a new story-beat/quest
  • Saved cosmoi now show the time played
  • Added a reset options button
  • Added a colour palette option
  • Tree colour variation is now based on soil colour
  • Added a Startron News Network splashscreen and adverts to the bar TV
  • Your position now flashes on the map in MazeBase
  • Function keys now highlight in red like other inputs
  • Extracting tytopops and pigeli no longer destroys the bug and also sometimes yields fuel now
  • Added nitron & nitron canisters
  • Wormholes now flash a line toward their destination if it has been visited


Bugs fixed in this version
  • Fixed engineering addon info showing incorrectly
  • Fixed buy price being able to be lower than sell price

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 662001
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 662003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link