Tweaks & updates
- Spruced up engineering to show components and addons better
- Added a new story-beat/quest
- Saved cosmoi now show the time played
- Added a reset options button
- Added a colour palette option
- Tree colour variation is now based on soil colour
- Added a Startron News Network splashscreen and adverts to the bar TV
- Your position now flashes on the map in MazeBase
- Function keys now highlight in red like other inputs
- Extracting tytopops and pigeli no longer destroys the bug and also sometimes yields fuel now
- Added nitron & nitron canisters
- Wormholes now flash a line toward their destination if it has been visited
Bugs fixed in this version
- Fixed engineering addon info showing incorrectly
- Fixed buy price being able to be lower than sell price
