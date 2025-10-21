 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20472587
Update notes via Steam Community

The Woodland is getting wilder! Hirelings & Landmarks arrives with new ways to shape the map, and fresh faces to sway the balance of power!

Alongside the new expansion, we’ve shipped a broad round of polish based on your feedback. You’ll notice tighter rules fidelity with the tabletop game, steadier performance, and smarter opponents — all aimed at improving the overall experience.

Jump in, explore new combos, and tell us what you uncover — your reports have been instrumental in making Root Digital the best it can be!

General Improvements 

  • By popular demand, the Marquise Field Hospital timing now matches tabletop in all modes except online async play.

  • Added ‘Bluff’ option when creating a game. If enabled, priority is passed to take actions regardless of the contents of players hands. Applies to Ambush, Field Hospital, Feline Physicians, and Rabbit Scouts. Only available in live timer games.

  • Vagabond and Eyrie AI have been significantly improved, bringing their scores more in line with other base factions.

  • Automatic camera movement is now optional and disabled by default.

  • Added a deck count to the supply window.  

  • Added several more hotkeys for common functions and an index listing them in settings.

  • Added an option to include a Screenshot when submitting feedback.

  • VFX highlight now appears on the “maximize prompt” button.

  • “Anytime” actions such as Exposure have been streamlined to minimize unnecessary extra prompt windows.

Bug Fixes

General Fixes & Improvements

  • Marquise can now select any clearing for their first Homeland on the Mountain map.

  • Marquise no longer counts spent wood for Rule using Soup Kitchens.

  • Vagabond “Anytime in Birdsong” cards can now be used before Refresh and Slip as intended.

  • Murine Brokers no longer occasionally grant multiple cards to opponents.

  • Guessing Exposure incorrectly no longer lets Eyrie skip adding to the Decree.

  • Correct Expose guesses no longer reveal the card to other players.

  • Fixed an issue where Marquise was unable to choose all legal homeland locations on the Lake Map.

  • Keepers in Iron can now choose homeland clearings correctly on the Winter Map.

  • Improved several areas where AI made strange choices.

  • Fixed many issues involving the Undo function.

  • Improved certain areas of the Tutorial which caused confusion.

Visual & Animation

  • Dominance animations now show the correct faction backgrounds for the Duchy and the Corvids.

  • Some assets on the Lake map no longer overlap buildings and tokens.

  • Warriors no longer appear inside the tower on the Mountain map.

  • Clouds in Strategic View now blend smoothly.

  • Vagabond “Quest Completed” animation now plays as expected.

  • Keepers in Iron relics and Vagabonds no longer cause trees to disappear on the Winter Map.

  • Trees no longer clip through the Marquise Keep when a Favor card removes the token.

  • The Duchy Citadel icon now appears the same as it does in tabletop.

User Interface & Experience (UI/UX)

  • On Steam Deck, tapped cards and tooltips now dismiss correctly.

  • Available faction icons are larger and easier to select on large-UI mobile devices.

  • Some HUD elements are no longer off-screen on some tablets.

  • Selecting Bird cards now works correctly when suited cards are also available for the Keepers in Iron on mobile devices.

  • Gamepad support has been improved.

  • Vagabond icons now display correctly when using the Ferry on the Lake map in Strategic View.

  • Expose now highlights the correct clearing in Strategic View.

  • Wood highlights for Marquise are more visible in Strategic View.

  • Vagabond targeting to strike a Keepers In Iron relic is now clear when multiple relics are stacked.

  • A confirmation now appears when ending the Vagabond’s turn with actions remaining.

  • Increased highlight size to attack the Keep when the model isn’t present.

  • Save and Exit / Resign now return you to the correct Local/Online screen.

  • Vagabond is now able to review their quests during item damage selection.

  • Eyrie faction information no longer covers clearings in Strategic View on affected screens.

  • The Marquise Keep clearing is now more clearly indicated when playing with Adset.

  • Lost Souls and revealed Lizard cards can now be opened while the Sway Ministers screen is minimized.

  • The restore prompt button no longer overlaps constructed card icons.

  • Improved expanded rules for Marquise wood cost visualization.

  • Field Hospitals prompts no longer block Riverfolk purchase prompts at turn start.

  • Winter map icons no longer cover neighboring clearing costs.

  • Improved the clickable region to attack buildings on the Winter Map.

  • Fixed an issue where the prompt to use a Partisan card wouldn’t appear during combat.

  • Added additional entries to the Action Log, and improved several existing entries.

Localization

  • The Pacifist (Heroic) challenge description has been clarified.

  • Fixed several areas where localization was incorrect or missing.

Multiplayer & Online

  • Additional game settings now display when viewing lobbies.

  • Chat no longer cuts off the last line at certain resolutions.

  • Cards are no longer dealt face down to players after being discarded by the AI in Pass and Play.

Technical / Rare Occurrences

  • Fixed several potential errors which would have resulted in softlocks.

See you in the clearings!

Changed files in this update

Open link