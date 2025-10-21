The Woodland is getting wilder! Hirelings & Landmarks arrives with new ways to shape the map, and fresh faces to sway the balance of power!

Alongside the new expansion, we’ve shipped a broad round of polish based on your feedback. You’ll notice tighter rules fidelity with the tabletop game, steadier performance, and smarter opponents — all aimed at improving the overall experience.

Jump in, explore new combos, and tell us what you uncover — your reports have been instrumental in making Root Digital the best it can be!

General Improvements

By popular demand, the Marquise Field Hospital timing now matches tabletop in all modes except online async play.

Added ‘Bluff’ option when creating a game. If enabled, priority is passed to take actions regardless of the contents of players hands. Applies to Ambush, Field Hospital, Feline Physicians, and Rabbit Scouts. Only available in live timer games.

Vagabond and Eyrie AI have been significantly improved, bringing their scores more in line with other base factions.

Automatic camera movement is now optional and disabled by default.

Added a deck count to the supply window.

Added several more hotkeys for common functions and an index listing them in settings.

Added an option to include a Screenshot when submitting feedback.

VFX highlight now appears on the “maximize prompt” button.

“Anytime” actions such as Exposure have been streamlined to minimize unnecessary extra prompt windows.

Bug Fixes

General Fixes & Improvements

Marquise can now select any clearing for their first Homeland on the Mountain map.

Marquise no longer counts spent wood for Rule using Soup Kitchens.

Vagabond “Anytime in Birdsong” cards can now be used before Refresh and Slip as intended.

Murine Brokers no longer occasionally grant multiple cards to opponents.

Guessing Exposure incorrectly no longer lets Eyrie skip adding to the Decree.

Correct Expose guesses no longer reveal the card to other players.

Fixed an issue where Marquise was unable to choose all legal homeland locations on the Lake Map.

Keepers in Iron can now choose homeland clearings correctly on the Winter Map.

Improved several areas where AI made strange choices.

Fixed many issues involving the Undo function.

Improved certain areas of the Tutorial which caused confusion.

Visual & Animation

Dominance animations now show the correct faction backgrounds for the Duchy and the Corvids.

Some assets on the Lake map no longer overlap buildings and tokens.

Warriors no longer appear inside the tower on the Mountain map.

Clouds in Strategic View now blend smoothly.

Vagabond “Quest Completed” animation now plays as expected.

Keepers in Iron relics and Vagabonds no longer cause trees to disappear on the Winter Map.

Trees no longer clip through the Marquise Keep when a Favor card removes the token.

The Duchy Citadel icon now appears the same as it does in tabletop.

User Interface & Experience (UI/UX)

On Steam Deck, tapped cards and tooltips now dismiss correctly.

Available faction icons are larger and easier to select on large-UI mobile devices.

Some HUD elements are no longer off-screen on some tablets.

Selecting Bird cards now works correctly when suited cards are also available for the Keepers in Iron on mobile devices.

Gamepad support has been improved.

Vagabond icons now display correctly when using the Ferry on the Lake map in Strategic View.

Expose now highlights the correct clearing in Strategic View.

Wood highlights for Marquise are more visible in Strategic View.

Vagabond targeting to strike a Keepers In Iron relic is now clear when multiple relics are stacked.

A confirmation now appears when ending the Vagabond’s turn with actions remaining.

Increased highlight size to attack the Keep when the model isn’t present.

Save and Exit / Resign now return you to the correct Local/Online screen.

Vagabond is now able to review their quests during item damage selection.

Eyrie faction information no longer covers clearings in Strategic View on affected screens.

The Marquise Keep clearing is now more clearly indicated when playing with Adset.

Lost Souls and revealed Lizard cards can now be opened while the Sway Ministers screen is minimized.

The restore prompt button no longer overlaps constructed card icons.

Improved expanded rules for Marquise wood cost visualization.

Field Hospitals prompts no longer block Riverfolk purchase prompts at turn start.

Winter map icons no longer cover neighboring clearing costs.

Improved the clickable region to attack buildings on the Winter Map.

Fixed an issue where the prompt to use a Partisan card wouldn’t appear during combat.

Added additional entries to the Action Log, and improved several existing entries.

Localization

The Pacifist (Heroic) challenge description has been clarified.

Fixed several areas where localization was incorrect or missing.

Multiplayer & Online

Additional game settings now display when viewing lobbies.

Chat no longer cuts off the last line at certain resolutions.

Cards are no longer dealt face down to players after being discarded by the AI in Pass and Play.

Technical / Rare Occurrences

Fixed several potential errors which would have resulted in softlocks.

See you in the clearings!