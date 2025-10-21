Hey Survivors!

We just released a new update focused on balance improvements and general adjustments to make the gameplay smoother and more fun.



⚙️ Adjustments & Balancing

Final wave adjustments

Witch mechanic tweaks

Weapon balancing

Character balancing

Enemy rune drop adjustments

Enemy HP adjustments

Small text fixes (PT-BR)

VFX timing adjustments

General VFX improvements

Melee weapon VFX adjustments

Damage tweak for Parasite Runner

Reduced HP of Elite Slugbrute

Samurai character balance update

Explorer character balance update



🧩 Other Changes

Steam link updated to the Demo page

Changed from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11



We’re constantly monitoring your feedback and working hard to keep improving the game!

If you find any issues, please let us know on our Discord or Steam Community page.



Thanks for playing Invasion Survivors! 💚