21 October 2025 Build 20472520 Edited 21 October 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Survivors!
We just released a new update focused on balance improvements and general adjustments to make the gameplay smoother and more fun.

⚙️ Adjustments & Balancing

  • Final wave adjustments

  • Witch mechanic tweaks

  • Weapon balancing

  • Character balancing

  • Enemy rune drop adjustments

  • Enemy HP adjustments

  • Small text fixes (PT-BR)

  • VFX timing adjustments

  • General VFX improvements

  • Melee weapon VFX adjustments

  • Damage tweak for Parasite Runner

  • Reduced HP of Elite Slugbrute

  • Samurai character balance update

  • Explorer character balance update

🧩 Other Changes

  • Steam link updated to the Demo page

  • Changed from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11

We’re constantly monitoring your feedback and working hard to keep improving the game!
If you find any issues, please let us know on our Discord or Steam Community page.

Thanks for playing Invasion Survivors! 💚

