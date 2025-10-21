Hey Survivors!
We just released a new update focused on balance improvements and general adjustments to make the gameplay smoother and more fun.
⚙️ Adjustments & Balancing
Final wave adjustments
Witch mechanic tweaks
Weapon balancing
Character balancing
Enemy rune drop adjustments
Enemy HP adjustments
Small text fixes (PT-BR)
VFX timing adjustments
General VFX improvements
Melee weapon VFX adjustments
Damage tweak for Parasite Runner
Reduced HP of Elite Slugbrute
Samurai character balance update
Explorer character balance update
🧩 Other Changes
Steam link updated to the Demo page
Changed from DirectX 12 to DirectX 11
We’re constantly monitoring your feedback and working hard to keep improving the game!
If you find any issues, please let us know on our Discord or Steam Community page.
Thanks for playing Invasion Survivors! 💚
Changed files in this update