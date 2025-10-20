We have just released the v2.1.7 update for Little Witch Survivors. This update primarily addresses a series of urgent fixes for the newly launched [Encyclopedia System]. We have also prepared a small compensation for everyone as a token of our gratitude for your patience and support.

▌Update Details

In previous versions, we received feedback that the newly launched Encyclopedia System had the following issues, which affected the gaming experience for some players:

Issue 1: Introduction text for some entries was misaligned, making them difficult to read.

Issue 2: Opening the Encyclopedia System during combat could cause the player's equipped Guardian to disappear abnormally and their HP to become 1.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience these issues may have caused. Our development team promptly investigated and fixed these problems. In version v2.1.7, these issues have now been resolved.

You can now check the in-game lore with peace of mind anytime, anywhere!

▌Compensation Details

As an apology, we will add an exclusive random event to the Halloween Night map in the upcoming Halloween event!

This new random event will bring more unexpected surprises and fun to your holiday exploration. Stay tuned!

This also serves as a preview: We will update four Halloween-themed Orange weapons on October 28th, and the exclusive random event for the Halloween Night map on November 1st.

▌Conclusion

Thank you to all players who promptly reported these issues to us! It is your help that makes Little Witch Survivors better.

We will continue to monitor your feedback and strive to optimize the game. We wish you all a pleasant gaming experience!