20 October 2025 Build 20472218 Edited 20 October 2025 – 23:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today's update mainly adds the settings menu for a few options.

  1. Added settings menu.

  2. Fixed a potential crash bug in inventory, if item image can't be found.

  3. Fixed a bug where intro/outro text would skip to the next page instead of showing the entire text when interacting to skip the animated text effect.

  4. Added a couple more atmospheric effects.

The settings currently menu allows you to adjust music volume, toggle the animated text effect, and delete save files. Access to the "View Controls" screen has also been moved from the main menu to the settings menu. More options might be added later.

