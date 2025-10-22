It's been an adventure getting DWI ready for release, and now it's finally here! We think this game is an important piece of our history, tying the legacy of our modding era together with our present as a fully-fledged studio. Play it now on Steam.

DWI x ISM art by desvid @Daveon64 on twitter

Days Without Incident is totally free, but if you haven't already, we'd appreciate it if you threw us a wishlist for our next project: a recreation and massive expansion of the original Nightmare House mod. This is Nightmare House:

We'd like to thank our friends at Black Lantern Collective, as well as the NHTOM localization team for helping us get the game up on Steam, and localizing it to 14 languages! Incredible feat for a tiny free horror release. We hope you enjoy it!

Thanks,

Ido / We Create Stuff