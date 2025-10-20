 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20472184 Edited 20 October 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Transparent drop notifications and EXP bar added to show when you will receive a steam item drop
  • Drops can be stacked only under proper requirements, you may notice a (+1) or (+2) if you do not meet the requirements
  • The requirements are usually drops obtained throughout the month (30+ max month, and if the drop was recieved between an hour, it will not be received), however if the next month comes you will be able to receive all the drops all at once
  • Drop EXP can use the EXP multiplier, but **it will not use up the EXP multiplier if the drop exp has been reached.**
  • Improved anticheat to prevent cheaters from obtaining drop items illegitimately
  • All achievements now properly require cheat mode to be off

