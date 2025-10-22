 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20472143 Edited 22 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have a small patch with a few fixes for minor bugs, some additional pumpkins and Twitch leader boards!

  • Added Twitch leader boards to the high scores section. Your Chat Vs Streamer games are stored in leader boards, so you can challenge other streamers to get to the top!

  • Your high score in the leader boards is now highlighted so you can easily spot where you are.

  • Disabled the 'Connect' button in Twitch Plays settings when the game is attempting to connect.

  • Removed the option to change the theme when in game. Theme changes can only occur from the main menu.

  • Switched back to Vulkan renderer to avoid game being flipped vertically in OBS when game capture was used.

  • Added more pumpkins in game during Halloween!

  • Cleaned up some texts.

