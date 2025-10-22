We have a small patch with a few fixes for minor bugs, some additional pumpkins and Twitch leader boards!

Added Twitch leader boards to the high scores section. Your Chat Vs Streamer games are stored in leader boards, so you can challenge other streamers to get to the top!

Your high score in the leader boards is now highlighted so you can easily spot where you are.

Disabled the 'Connect' button in Twitch Plays settings when the game is attempting to connect.

Removed the option to change the theme when in game. Theme changes can only occur from the main menu.

Switched back to Vulkan renderer to avoid game being flipped vertically in OBS when game capture was used.

Added more pumpkins in game during Halloween!