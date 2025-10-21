Asteroid fields added, Field expands where player goes, every asteroid has random velocity direction and rotation. (Field added to Impolite James sector , there is often no damage to the ship)

Small 3d Nebulas were added, (Nebula added to Old timer's station sector) They are unfortunetly performance heavy.

Journal has new sub tab where visited sectors are listed

When spacewalking, autoclimb is always active, so it's easier to get into ship or dock

Now you can climb on 1 meter obstacles, without actually jumping, useful when gravity is strong. Its mainly useful because it also auto crouches, when climbing into shaft, or from trapdoor

You can get your ship instantly repaired at "Repairs by Bob". Just talk to the man in the office (repaired parts often look broken after repair, but work)

5-Way thruster now visualy has 5-way fire

New players often hate that in vacuum, things don't stop, they get confused in space with all new orientations and movement, so I added Space walk friction, and friction to all physics objects/ships. It can be tured off in settings, separately walk and ships/physics. Ship friction is ON only when velocity is low, like docking velocities (Ships consume more fuel when it's on, but you dont have to brake that much using fuel)

Food reacts to laser by exploding or turning into burned slag

Copressed fuel now explodes when hit by laser

Explosions now also damage characters

Explosions now create holes in hull, instead of doing regular damage

Third person camera was moved from player to ship's center of mass and above the ship

New players (and I) dislike how ship was turned, (holding LMB + W,A,S,D,E,Q). Now you just hold LMB and ship orients where camera looks.(it also auto maintains Roll axis, and you can use thrusters while turning). W,A,S,D,E,Q now works wot MMB

There is also new simple option for Rotating the ship , in 3rd person view, press "E" and the ship auto rotates towards the look direction, no need to hold it, it only turns ship left or right, so it's good for routine docking

Ship can auto orient to nearest floor by pressing Shift (Same as a space walk)

Standart controls for movement and turning is collapsed to one line in ship controls UI, so it feels less overwhelming

Decorational metal parts can be damaged when damage is happening near it.

All structural parts used on main 3 ships now support burn holes damage system (new:door frame, floor, beams, triangle walls, arch walls)

Parts that has no damage or age have no longer filled arrays with zero values, they are empty now

When laser hits thin part of the wall, damage is assigned to main side

When Dialaog shows when UI is hidden it doesn't make other UI elements visible

Quest can alter death logic and teleport location