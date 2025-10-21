New Features:
You can get your ship instantly repaired at "Repairs by Bob". Just talk to the man in the office (repaired parts often look broken after repair, but work)
Now you can climb on 1 meter obstacles, without actually jumping, useful when gravity is strong. Its mainly useful because it also auto crouches, when climbing into shaft, or from trapdoor
When spacewalking, autoclimb is always active, so it's easier to get into ship or dock
Journal has new sub tab where visited sectors are listed
Small 3d Nebulas were added, (Nebula added to Old timer's station sector) They are unfortunetly performance heavy.
Asteroid fields added, Field expands where player goes, every asteroid has random velocity direction and rotation. (Field added to Impolite James sector , there is often no damage to the ship)
Improvements:
5-Way thruster now visualy has 5-way fire
New players often hate that in vacuum, things don't stop, they get confused in space with all new orientations and movement, so I added Space walk friction, and friction to all physics objects/ships. It can be tured off in settings, separately walk and ships/physics. Ship friction is ON only when velocity is low, like docking velocities (Ships consume more fuel when it's on, but you dont have to brake that much using fuel)
Food reacts to laser by exploding or turning into burned slag
Copressed fuel now explodes when hit by laser
Explosions now also damage characters
Explosions now create holes in hull, instead of doing regular damage
Third person camera was moved from player to ship's center of mass and above the ship
New players (and I) dislike how ship was turned, (holding LMB + W,A,S,D,E,Q). Now you just hold LMB and ship orients where camera looks.(it also auto maintains Roll axis, and you can use thrusters while turning). W,A,S,D,E,Q now works wot MMB
There is also new simple option for Rotating the ship , in 3rd person view, press "E" and the ship auto rotates towards the look direction, no need to hold it, it only turns ship left or right, so it's good for routine docking
Ship can auto orient to nearest floor by pressing Shift (Same as a space walk)
Standart controls for movement and turning is collapsed to one line in ship controls UI, so it feels less overwhelming
Decorational metal parts can be damaged when damage is happening near it.
All structural parts used on main 3 ships now support burn holes damage system (new:door frame, floor, beams, triangle walls, arch walls)
Parts that has no damage or age have no longer filled arrays with zero values, they are empty now
When laser hits thin part of the wall, damage is assigned to main side
When Dialaog shows when UI is hidden it doesn't make other UI elements visible
Quest can alter death logic and teleport location
Some invisible quest objects can have limited range where they work, for example tutorial restrictions. (when player forgot space suit and died in pilot tutorial, restrictions were not letting him go back near the ship or play the game without continuing the quest)
Changes:
It's no longer possible to detach attached part by grabbing, now its done With building tools like wrench.
When there is a grab attempt on attached part, whole object is grabbed instead (if possible).
(Cargo Container is exception)
To attach part to another part, building tool like wrench needs to be equiped(no more annoying grids when just manipulating things)
Disassembling parts is now done with Metal cutter tool, instead of Wrench.
Lasers no longer heat medium or bigger part, they only damage. One day I might add lasers that heat. (maybe thick beam, or some part that converts laser beam to heat)
Lasers turn small items into burned slag, if the item is flamable, it disapperas
Bugs Fixed:
Rolling mills had invalid part data (always created default scrap metal)
Rolling mills sometimes incorectly warned that there is aleady a part inside
Using beds or chairs now auto "un-crauches" you (there were camera and position problems)
It was possible to grab parts from Pilot tutorial ship
Ship teleporting were also teleporting nearby building parts and NPCs inside (mostly during pilot tutorial)
Minor issues fixed in Pilot Tutorial quest
Thirst, energy and hunger had often 0% values after respawn, now it has min 50%.
Player's velocity continued after respawn
Space walk was too responsive since last updates, direction change was instant
Gyro was due to bad error tolerance ignorining fine adjusts of rotation, only big numbers made it turn
wall can be damaged from thin side
I found and replaced another function that surely causes crash on older machines when burning holes in walls(disable advanced rendering features in settings)
Laser holes now compensate for part's scale
Gyro was completly ignoring ship's mass
Docking in Prologue had super slow docking speed, way exceeding docking cinematic (thruster output was limited for no reason)
While moving Cargocontainers, Player's character was going into optimised state when camera was further away, resulting in slow or no movement
When UI is hidden, space travel message no longear appears
Third person camera was passing through walls
Nearby ship with gravity generator could affect objects in nearby buildings (happened for example at cargo storage bay when cargo ship was nearby)
Note: New game is requred to see half of the changes.
I am sorry for the longer wait, I broke my arm so, I was slow, but it made me re-do the ships controls because I was unable to play with one hand.
Tell me:
Please share with me your experince with new ship rotation controls and other new stuff.
Please tell what you miss in the game the most, (what is lacking), and what makes it best in current state. Thank you for playing
Changed depots in beta branch