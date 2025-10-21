Hey all!

Major Update 0.5.0.0 is finally! Sorry it took so long, but I've been cooking like crazy trying extremely hard to have this update as amazing as possible for you all.

Lots of you have hopefully already read the news I posted last week so have a pretty good idea of what's coming, but I just want to say THANK YOU so much to everyone who has been patient waiting for me to finish cooking this MASSIVE update.

I know there might be some bugs with day 1 but as many of you know I am going to be on top of it! I truly hope you have both a horrifying and amazing time playing this. Oh and remember, the new MAP is permanent, so the Ghost Hunting won't be going away anytime soon!

Anyway, here's the details!

New Map - Hollow Manor

This map brings with it a brand-new paranormal investigation feature. Here's how it works: When you land your ship, time will be completely frozen, so you will not have to worry about time until you finalize your investigation at the ghost hunting truck Sketchy has provided just outside the Manor. Security Level 0 is a Haunted Manor that you will investigate using paranormal devices located in the truck to find evidence. Once you've found enough evidence to determine the Entity haunting the Manor, you'll finalize the investigation at the Truck and gain access to Security Level 1 . Time of day begins ticking once you finalize the Investigation. But there's a twist. The time of day will start at 1PM for a correct guess and 7PM if you are wrong.



You'll have 4 primary tools to perform your investigation . Let's go through them quickly: UV - The UV light is used to find fingerprints left behind after a physical interaction such as the entity opening a door occurs. EMF - The EMF is used to find a Level 5 EMF reading that can be left behind following paranormal interactions with electronics such as a TV or even when objects are thrown/lifted into the air. Thermometer - The Thermometer is used to find freezing temps or a temp below 5 degrees Celsius. Sometimes players might need to use a Ouija Board to get a freezing temp reading on the Thermometer. Video Camera - The Video Camera is used to see Ghost Orbs which sometimes might appear as dust. Using a Music Box can sometimes help force them to appear if you can't see them.

Hunts - players will be occasionally hunted and will need to hide and survive until it ends so be mindful of your sanity and drink some coffee when it's getting low. Sketchy has provided a Coffee Machine in the truck for you, but its limited so don't be too greedy if you're with a group!. Now I could go on and on about the details regarding this awesome new feature, but I think you Ghost Hunters get the idea. Just be warned that there are jump scares... this house is going to test more than just your investigation skills. Oh and let's not forget about our new pet Mandrake!!! Xbox Controller Support

In this update I am rolling out the Xbox Controller Support which is still in a beta testing phase for collecting feedback from you guys. The hope is to have a solid full release with a controller that has been well tested by the community. You should find all mappings in the keybind settings. Halloween EVENT!! This Halloween, Sketchy will ask you to head to Hollow Manor and find spooky items to bring and toss into Elizabeth's Cauldron in return for Candy that you can use to purchase Halloween Exclusive rewards! So what can you buy? All the Halloween Stuff from LAST year. PLUS, New Halloween Themed Plush! New Halloween Themed Misc! New Halloween Themed Weapon Charms! New Halloween Themed Skins!

Sketchy's Haunted House returns! In fact, there's 2 of them now! Just when you thought it couldn't get any better. Muwahahahaha! New - Sketchy's Haunted Graveyard Sketchy's Classic Haunted House



The New Map also brings with it some new hidden furniture that you can find on level 2 as long as all new level 3 loot!

Beware though, at 8PM become the Hollow arrives.... careful of what lurks in the dark!

The Halloween Event will Run from Oct. 20th to Nov 3!

Thank you again so much for the continued support!

-Forsakenhalo