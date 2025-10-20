Hey everyone!



This update is a big one. The Steam Workshop is officially live! You can now share, browse, and download creations from other GME users directly through Steam. Whether you’re showing off your latest haunted graveyard map or exploring someone else’s elaborate dungeon, it’s never been easier to collaborate and inspire one another.

Here’s what’s new:

Steam Workshop Integration (Phase 1)

You can now upload and download content from the community!

Supports single map files and multi-map packs for now (more formats coming soon).

When uploading, GME provides a list of tags for you to choose from.

Featured uploads appear directly in the Steam Workshop tab in-game.

This is just Phase 1, future updates will expand support to characters, custom models, and campaigns once this foundation is rock solid.



If you want to visit the workshop out of the game client you can follow this link. https://steamcommunity.com/app/1451680/workshop/

Advanced Tooltip System

We’ve overhauled the tooltip experience from the ground up!

Hovering over any button or object now gives dynamic tips showing which inputs or actions you can take.

The goal is to make GME more intuitive and easier to learn, whether you’re a first-time DM or a returning veteran.

No more guessing what a button does, the engine now tells you before you click it!

Necropolis Content Pack

Things are getting spooky.



The Necropolis Pack adds over 100 new props to your library, featuring haunted crypts, cracked tombstones, gothic fences, and all the eerie decorations you need for a cursed town or graveyard adventure.

Perfect for horror one-shots, undead campaigns, or that spooky session you’ve been planning.

Thank you all for the continued support and feedback, this update marks a huge step toward Game Master Engine v1.0.

Now go build something awesome... and maybe share it on the Workshop while you’re at it. 😉