Released on 10/20/2025

"Our first patch includes a long list of bug fixes, some new loot features, and quality of life improvements."

Added Pinging functionality for Multiplayer. You can now signal points of interest to your allies via ALT + Left Click

We hope this makes finding new loot feel more exciting and interactive

Added a new loot pick up system — Gold and items will now drop from enemies and chest to be picked up.

Added various missing UI animations and SFX

Add text coloring to show past dialogue choices made during a conversation

Added stack counts numbers to status effects that show under character health bars

Added reward descriptions to choices made during mystery events, to add clarity to the effect of making certain decisions.

Changed camera panning behavior while exploring to not lock on while panning, with an option to re-center and re-lock the camera.

Gold, essence, and soul keys at the top of the map screen

Added more tooltips to better describe UI elements when hovering:

Added an auto-unstuck feature to end an AI’s turn after 10 seconds if they’re stuck or bugged out

Added notifications on the map screen to show newly collected loot as a reminder to check them out

Changed layout of the achievements display, and shows the reward associated with each achievement.

Fixed an issue where the tutorial still displays for players who’ve completed it in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue where Steelfang could show up in the 2nd encounter and wipe your run immediately. He can now only spawn near the end of Act 1.

Fixed an issue where clicking on the locked item icon would crash the game.

Fixed text coloring and missing key word descriptions when inspecting items.

Fixed text coloring in mystery events dialogue and choices.

Fixed pathing issues along the stairs in the Bandit King fight.

Fixed music volume setting not working in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where Soul Reaper would immediately harvest a minion he just summoned.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for tomes in the merchant shop didn’t show up

Fixed an issue where left/right mouse clicks were shown mixed up

Fixed issues with brand new players viewing progression in the party select menu in multiplayer games