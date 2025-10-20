Forsworn — Patch v0.0.06
Released on 10/20/2025
"Our first patch includes a long list of bug fixes, some new loot features, and quality of life improvements."
New Features
Added a new loot pick up system — Gold and items will now drop from enemies and chest to be picked up.
We hope this makes finding new loot feel more exciting and interactive
Added Pinging functionality for Multiplayer. You can now signal points of interest to your allies via ALT + Left Click
Quality of Life Improvements
Changed layout of the achievements display, and shows the reward associated with each achievement.
Added notifications on the map screen to show newly collected loot as a reminder to check them out
Added an auto-unstuck feature to end an AI’s turn after 10 seconds if they’re stuck or bugged out
Added more tooltips to better describe UI elements when hovering:
Inventory filter buttons
Locked subclasses
Inventory item slots
Gold, essence, and soul keys at the top of the map screen
Changed camera panning behavior while exploring to not lock on while panning, with an option to re-center and re-lock the camera.
Added reward descriptions to choices made during mystery events, to add clarity to the effect of making certain decisions.
Increased font size in numerous tooltips
Added stack counts numbers to status effects that show under character health bars
Add text coloring to show past dialogue choices made during a conversation
Added various missing UI animations and SFX
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the tutorial still displays for players who’ve completed it in multiplayer.
Fixed an issue where Steelfang could show up in the 2nd encounter and wipe your run immediately. He can now only spawn near the end of Act 1.
Fixed an issue where clicking on the locked item icon would crash the game.
Fixed text coloring and missing key word descriptions when inspecting items.
Fixed text coloring in mystery events dialogue and choices.
Fixed pathing issues along the stairs in the Bandit King fight.
Fixed music volume setting not working in the main menu.
Fixed an issue where Soul Reaper would immediately harvest a minion he just summoned.
Fixed an issue where the tooltip for tomes in the merchant shop didn’t show up
Fixed an issue where left/right mouse clicks were shown mixed up
Fixed issues with brand new players viewing progression in the party select menu in multiplayer games
Fixed Spirit Dash Tier 3 stunning allies instead of enemies
Balance Adjustments
Reworked Amulet of Power:
+1 max AP —> Grants 1 extra AP at the beginning of combat.
Reversed Tactician Blessing effects:
When entering defensive stance, gain + damage —> When entering defensive stance, gain shield
When entering battle stance, gain shield —> When entering battle stance, gain + damage
Adjusted the Bandit Prison level to be easier:
Bandit Duelist Confidence +2 damage boost —> +1 damage boost
Bandit Duelist HP 34 —> 24
Bandit Duelist Triple Slash 12-15 base damage —> 9-12 base damage
Improved the Wisdom Blessing
+3% XP —> 4% XP
Improved Endurance Blessing
3Max Health —> +5 Max Health
💬 Developer Notes
“We’ve been closely listening to feedback and focusing on smoothing out rough edges. Thank you for playing and sharing your thoughts! We hope you enjoy the improvements, and please keep the feedback coming.”
