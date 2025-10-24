 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20471848 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello survivors,

We want to thank you once again for the amazing support, feedback, and suggestions. To everyone on Steam, Discord, and beyond — your kindness and involvement help shape the future of Dreadzone.

This update is another step forward, bringing new features, fixes, and gameplay improvements. The highlight of this update is the first edition of the Pet System, along with a few new additions and technical tweaks!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

  • Added first edition of the Pet System

  • Added Buildable Animal Feeder — used to obtain pets

  • Added Fox Pet

  • Added new sitting and lying animations for foxes

  • Added Buildable Vehicle Platform — used to retrieve vehicles

  • Added Buildable Small Animal Trap

  • Added new weapon: Crossbow

  • Added new ammo type: Bolts

  • Added new items to the loot table

  • Added Crossbow crafting recipe to the Fabricator

  • Added Bolts crafting recipe to the Workbench and Ammo Table

  • Tweaked and improved vehicle physics

  • Tweaked and improved animal AI elements

  • Tweaked item loot tables

  • Improved and tweaked vehicle sounds

  • Improved overall performance and optimization

  • Improved certain UI elements

  • Fixed bug where buildable metal door spawned as a wooden door

  • Balancing and tweaking to weapon durability

This update continues to build the foundation for upcoming larger content updates. We’re working hard to expand the world and systems even further — and your patience and support make it all possible.

We wish all of you a great, chill, and happy weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

The Dreadzone Team

