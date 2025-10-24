Hello survivors,

We want to thank you once again for the amazing support, feedback, and suggestions. To everyone on Steam, Discord, and beyond — your kindness and involvement help shape the future of Dreadzone.

This update is another step forward, bringing new features, fixes, and gameplay improvements. The highlight of this update is the first edition of the Pet System, along with a few new additions and technical tweaks!

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Added first edition of the Pet System

Added Buildable Animal Feeder — used to obtain pets

Added Fox Pet

Added new sitting and lying animations for foxes

Added Buildable Vehicle Platform — used to retrieve vehicles

Added Buildable Small Animal Trap

Added new weapon: Crossbow

Added new ammo type: Bolts

Added new items to the loot table

Added Crossbow crafting recipe to the Fabricator

Added Bolts crafting recipe to the Workbench and Ammo Table

Tweaked and improved vehicle physics

Tweaked and improved animal AI elements

Tweaked item loot tables

Improved and tweaked vehicle sounds

Improved overall performance and optimization

Improved certain UI elements

Fixed bug where buildable metal door spawned as a wooden door

Balancing and tweaking to weapon durability

This update continues to build the foundation for upcoming larger content updates. We’re working hard to expand the world and systems even further — and your patience and support make it all possible.

We wish all of you a great, chill, and happy weekend — and as always, happy gaming!

— The Dreadzone Team