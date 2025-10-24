Hello survivors,
We want to thank you once again for the amazing support, feedback, and suggestions. To everyone on Steam, Discord, and beyond — your kindness and involvement help shape the future of Dreadzone.
This update is another step forward, bringing new features, fixes, and gameplay improvements. The highlight of this update is the first edition of the Pet System, along with a few new additions and technical tweaks!
🛠️ Patch Notes:
Added first edition of the Pet System
Added Buildable Animal Feeder — used to obtain pets
Added Fox Pet
Added new sitting and lying animations for foxes
Added Buildable Vehicle Platform — used to retrieve vehicles
Added Buildable Small Animal Trap
Added new weapon: Crossbow
Added new ammo type: Bolts
Added new items to the loot table
Added Crossbow crafting recipe to the Fabricator
Added Bolts crafting recipe to the Workbench and Ammo Table
Tweaked and improved vehicle physics
Tweaked and improved animal AI elements
Tweaked item loot tables
Improved and tweaked vehicle sounds
Improved overall performance and optimization
Improved certain UI elements
Fixed bug where buildable metal door spawned as a wooden door
Balancing and tweaking to weapon durability
This update continues to build the foundation for upcoming larger content updates. We’re working hard to expand the world and systems even further — and your patience and support make it all possible.
We wish all of you a great, chill, and happy weekend — and as always, happy gaming!
— The Dreadzone Team
Changed files in this update