Game:
Increased spawn rate of enemies
Decreased scaling of enemy power
Decreased experience gain from enemies
Skill change UI has now a confirmation animation for pressing on a skill
More console commands for everyone to use
PHARA-OH now uses 2 big tornados instead of 8 small ones (its possible to dodge them now oops)
Bugfixes & Other:
Made a lot of mesh optimisations which has resulted in many rooms/maps having an increase of up to 40 fps
Tornado and spike traps have had their looks changed to reduce the CPU power usage
PHARA-OH looks like this:
