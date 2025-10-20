 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20471789
Update notes via Steam Community

Game:

  • Increased spawn rate of enemies

  • Decreased scaling of enemy power

  • Decreased experience gain from enemies

  • Skill change UI has now a confirmation animation for pressing on a skill

  • More console commands for everyone to use

  • PHARA-OH now uses 2 big tornados instead of 8 small ones (its possible to dodge them now oops)


Bugfixes & Other:

  • Made a lot of mesh optimisations which has resulted in many rooms/maps having an increase of up to 40 fps

  • Tornado and spike traps have had their looks changed to reduce the CPU power usage

PHARA-OH looks like this:

