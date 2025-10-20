Fixed a bug where Scythe could create Motes on the Plane of Life instead of the plane it is on.



Library objects (candles, braziers) will no longer turn off prematurely before leaving the Library.



Hovering over blueprints will not longer try to show live structure data (this fixes a bunch of subtle knock-on effects as well).



Very few bug reports have come in since last week, but these felt important to fix sooner than later.