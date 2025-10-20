 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20471785 Edited 20 October 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Very few bug reports have come in since last week, but these felt important to fix sooner than later.

  • Fixed a bug where Scythe could create Motes on the Plane of Life instead of the plane it is on.
  • Library objects (candles, braziers) will no longer turn off prematurely before leaving the Library.
  • Hovering over blueprints will not longer try to show live structure data (this fixes a bunch of subtle knock-on effects as well).

