- Fixed a bug where Scythe could create Motes on the Plane of Life instead of the plane it is on.
- Library objects (candles, braziers) will no longer turn off prematurely before leaving the Library.
- Hovering over blueprints will not longer try to show live structure data (this fixes a bunch of subtle knock-on effects as well).
Patch 0.1.485 - Fast Bug Fixes
Very few bug reports have come in since last week, but these felt important to fix sooner than later.
