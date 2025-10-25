It has been a long year, but the game is finally complete. I'm ready to see everyone fail when speedrunning, rage and play this game of mine. And remember, just because a game is released does not mean it's done. If you encounter any bugs or glitches, be sure to join the Discord or leave a review or comment with a detailed bug to be fixed. Other than that, thank you to the Patreons, thank you to the streamers, thank you to the YouTubers, and shoutout to everyone who's been here all the way.