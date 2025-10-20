The newest version of TVI lets you choose between two difficulty modes when starting a new game; Normal & Story. Normal is exactly the same as the game was before, and is what all current save files will remain on. Story removes most enemy encounters (bar one very story important encounter). This difficulty is best used after trying the game on normal as it strips back a lot of systems and reduces the length of the experience.



Thanks for playing, and have fun!

Spacepiano :D

Patch Notes