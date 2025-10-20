 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20470622 Edited 21 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to this year's Witch's Eve event!

The event will run until November 4th! Get out there, smash some pumpkins, rattle some skeletons and trick or treat to your heart's content!

Here are the patch notes for the update:

1.9.3.0 - Witch’s Eve

New:

  • Sixth Annual Witch’s Eve Event!

  • Vellen has a surprise for you after you’ve finished his quest

  • New vendor visits Sleepy Haven now (She sticks around for a while for Witch’s Eve)

  • New aim assist feature in settings menu

  • New helmet found in Sleepy Haven blacksmith shop

  • New fade potion to reduce threat for multiplayer and future dungeon/skill tree usage (enemies are less likely to target you)

  • You can now dismiss your companion by holding F on them (when they’re not knocked out)

  • New secret mount ; )

Fixed:

  • Frostfall weapons can no longer be bound with binding runes to keep Frostfall fights balanced and challenging

  • Darvish in the Emeralite mine now takes your bribe

  • Fixed an issue where clients couldn’t see their companion’s health bars

  • Fish collection now properly saved between sessions

  • Cleaned up an issue when cycling loadouts and incorrect stat stacking/removal

  • Grimwick’s Cauldron can now be used again after another player completes the quest

  • Bald characters no longer grow hair when putting hats on

  • Fixed an issue where staves were doing minimal damage randomly

  • Options menu properly shows the difficulty level you chose on character creation

  • Fixed a bunch of issues with first person

  • Fixed an issue where food/drink buffs weren’t properly being reset when applied before they wore off

  • Fixed an issue with a disappearing tome in the Hunt for the Tome quest in Windless Woods

  • You can no longer get locked out of inventories in multiplayer.

  • Buried chests are now properly randomized each day

  • Fixed an issue with fishing not playing the hooked sound effect

  • Fishing leaderboards fixed again?

  • Rainbuckets no longer stop working after being emptied

  • Fishing leaderboards no longer cause the fishing tutorial tip to pop up

  • Talking to an NPC while casting a fishing rod no longer locks you into the cast animation

  • Fixed more ladders - Be cautious when climbing them though. Approach face on.

  • Order staves and healing spells now properly heal companions

  • HUD now properly updates your ammo when you pick up more

  • Fixed some saving issues with the new item display customizations

  • Deep Iron Dagger is no longer red

  • Fixed a few minor issues with binding runes

  • Mail from Jonah now properly gets delivered on dedicated servers (I hope)

Improved:

  • Overhauled the buff bar to more accurately display all buffs

  • Removed lucky from Astronomer’s Tea

  • Reduced elemental damage reduction/bonuses from 50% bonus to 20% bonuses to prepare for skill tree effects

  • Rain no longer prevents all fire damage

  • All magic fire is now “Arcane” fire and will continue to burn through the wet status

  • Resilience now caps at 80% damage resistance at high levels (30+)

  • Bow base damage dropped from 50% bonus to 25% bonus for balancing purposes

  • Refactored some projectile aim code to feel better and be more forgiving

  • Sapling staff found on Azura is now a druid staff

  • Conjure Mending Fairy spell is now a druid spell and earns druid experience

  • Added a warning that first person mode is not recommended and no longer supported

  • Can now change your ping keybinding

  • Patty now has some better mystery pot dialog

  • Xanthus’ quest has been removed temporarily until I have time to rebuild it - If you still have it you should abandon it. It can’t be turned in

