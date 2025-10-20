Welcome to this year's Witch's Eve event!



The event will run until November 4th! Get out there, smash some pumpkins, rattle some skeletons and trick or treat to your heart's content!

Here are the patch notes for the update:



1.9.3.0 - Witch’s Eve

New:

Sixth Annual Witch’s Eve Event!

Vellen has a surprise for you after you’ve finished his quest

New vendor visits Sleepy Haven now (She sticks around for a while for Witch’s Eve)

New aim assist feature in settings menu

New helmet found in Sleepy Haven blacksmith shop

New fade potion to reduce threat for multiplayer and future dungeon/skill tree usage (enemies are less likely to target you)

You can now dismiss your companion by holding F on them (when they’re not knocked out)

New secret mount ; )



Fixed:

Frostfall weapons can no longer be bound with binding runes to keep Frostfall fights balanced and challenging

Darvish in the Emeralite mine now takes your bribe

Fixed an issue where clients couldn’t see their companion’s health bars

Fish collection now properly saved between sessions

Cleaned up an issue when cycling loadouts and incorrect stat stacking/removal

Grimwick’s Cauldron can now be used again after another player completes the quest

Bald characters no longer grow hair when putting hats on

Fixed an issue where staves were doing minimal damage randomly

Options menu properly shows the difficulty level you chose on character creation

Fixed a bunch of issues with first person

Fixed an issue where food/drink buffs weren’t properly being reset when applied before they wore off

Fixed an issue with a disappearing tome in the Hunt for the Tome quest in Windless Woods

You can no longer get locked out of inventories in multiplayer.

Buried chests are now properly randomized each day

Fixed an issue with fishing not playing the hooked sound effect

Fishing leaderboards fixed again?

Rainbuckets no longer stop working after being emptied

Fishing leaderboards no longer cause the fishing tutorial tip to pop up

Talking to an NPC while casting a fishing rod no longer locks you into the cast animation

Fixed more ladders - Be cautious when climbing them though. Approach face on.

Order staves and healing spells now properly heal companions

HUD now properly updates your ammo when you pick up more

Fixed some saving issues with the new item display customizations

Deep Iron Dagger is no longer red

Fixed a few minor issues with binding runes

Mail from Jonah now properly gets delivered on dedicated servers (I hope)

Improved: