Welcome to this year's Witch's Eve event!
The event will run until November 4th! Get out there, smash some pumpkins, rattle some skeletons and trick or treat to your heart's content!
Here are the patch notes for the update:
1.9.3.0 - Witch’s Eve
New:
Sixth Annual Witch’s Eve Event!
Vellen has a surprise for you after you’ve finished his quest
New vendor visits Sleepy Haven now (She sticks around for a while for Witch’s Eve)
New aim assist feature in settings menu
New helmet found in Sleepy Haven blacksmith shop
New fade potion to reduce threat for multiplayer and future dungeon/skill tree usage (enemies are less likely to target you)
You can now dismiss your companion by holding F on them (when they’re not knocked out)
New secret mount ; )
Fixed:
Frostfall weapons can no longer be bound with binding runes to keep Frostfall fights balanced and challenging
Darvish in the Emeralite mine now takes your bribe
Fixed an issue where clients couldn’t see their companion’s health bars
Fish collection now properly saved between sessions
Cleaned up an issue when cycling loadouts and incorrect stat stacking/removal
Grimwick’s Cauldron can now be used again after another player completes the quest
Bald characters no longer grow hair when putting hats on
Fixed an issue where staves were doing minimal damage randomly
Options menu properly shows the difficulty level you chose on character creation
Fixed a bunch of issues with first person
Fixed an issue where food/drink buffs weren’t properly being reset when applied before they wore off
Fixed an issue with a disappearing tome in the Hunt for the Tome quest in Windless Woods
You can no longer get locked out of inventories in multiplayer.
Buried chests are now properly randomized each day
Fixed an issue with fishing not playing the hooked sound effect
Fishing leaderboards fixed again?
Rainbuckets no longer stop working after being emptied
Fishing leaderboards no longer cause the fishing tutorial tip to pop up
Talking to an NPC while casting a fishing rod no longer locks you into the cast animation
Fixed more ladders - Be cautious when climbing them though. Approach face on.
Order staves and healing spells now properly heal companions
HUD now properly updates your ammo when you pick up more
Fixed some saving issues with the new item display customizations
Deep Iron Dagger is no longer red
Fixed a few minor issues with binding runes
Mail from Jonah now properly gets delivered on dedicated servers (I hope)
Improved:
Overhauled the buff bar to more accurately display all buffs
Removed lucky from Astronomer’s Tea
Reduced elemental damage reduction/bonuses from 50% bonus to 20% bonuses to prepare for skill tree effects
Rain no longer prevents all fire damage
All magic fire is now “Arcane” fire and will continue to burn through the wet status
Resilience now caps at 80% damage resistance at high levels (30+)
Bow base damage dropped from 50% bonus to 25% bonus for balancing purposes
Refactored some projectile aim code to feel better and be more forgiving
Sapling staff found on Azura is now a druid staff
Conjure Mending Fairy spell is now a druid spell and earns druid experience
Added a warning that first person mode is not recommended and no longer supported
Can now change your ping keybinding
Patty now has some better mystery pot dialog
Xanthus’ quest has been removed temporarily until I have time to rebuild it - If you still have it you should abandon it. It can’t be turned in
Changed files in this update