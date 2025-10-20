 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20470605 Edited 20 October 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The next Celtreos patch is live!

New Setting “Quick Game”

This setting shortens every stage of the game (e.g. by removing certain wall sections and enemy spawns), for quicker play-throughs!  Note that if you use this mode, some Achievements and scoring objectives may be harder to obtain.

On mobile, this setting can also be toggled by new short-cut commands in the menu attached to the game’s home screen icon.

More Dynamic Text

Although version 1.96 added support in the vast majority of the game for multiple text sizes, version 1.97 expands this even more.  Buttons, Achievement text and other in-game status text will now respect your small/normal/large text size preference.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that could cause invincibility to last for longer than intended.  Minor tweaks to a few animations.  Fixed cases where music would restart from the beginning when the same song was already playing, e.g. if reentering the ship editor after recently exiting it.

Changed files in this update

Celtreos Content Depot 1065901
