Freedom's greetings, Helldivers!



Release Captain Morris coming to you this democratic Thursday with an update from High Command.

This update focuses on what matters most right now: making HELLDIVERS 2 feel better to play.

We’ve overhauled how we approach patching to better target the pain points you’ve shared with us. That means more focus on stability, balance, and the issues that affect your experience the most.

Over 200 bugs have been fixed, along with key balance updates and quality-of-life improvements. (For a deeper look, check out Lennart and Niklas’ video breakdown.)

While new features are coming, this patch marks a big step forward: both in the game itself and in how we work to improve it. More refinements are already underway.





⚖️ Balancing





General changes

Primaries, Sidearms, Throwables, and Stratagems

Improvements have been made to increase the overall effectiveness of primary weapons, sidearms, throwables, and stratagems



Light vs. Medium Penetration Weapons

Light and medium penetration weapons now offer more distinct advantages.

Light penetration weapons generally deal a higher percentage of their total damage against durable enemies, differentiating them more clearly from medium penetration options



SMGs and Pistols

SMGs and pistols have been adjusted to emphasize their role as close-quarters weapons. Close-range damage has been increased, and damage falloff has been increased to reinforce their short-range combat identity



Melee Weapons and Throwables

Melee weapons and throwables have been improved to make each feel more impactful and unique in their function



Resupply Rack

The resupply rack is not climbable anymore

Primary weapons

SG-8P Punisher Plasma

Damage projectile decreased from 100 to 0

Damage explosion increased from 150 to 225

SG-8S Slugger

Damage increased from 280 to 330

Durable damage increased from 75 to 90

AR-23 Liberator

Damage increased from 80 to 90

Durable damage increased from 15 to 22

AR-23A Liberator Carbine

Damage increased from 80 to 90

Durable damage increased from 15 to 22

AR-23P Liberator Penetrator

Damage increased from 60 to 65

AR-23C Liberator Concussive

Damage increased from 65 to 75

Durable damage increased from 30 to 35

AR-61 Tenderizer

Durable damage increased from 22 to 30

AR-32 Pacifier

Damage increased from 50 to 55

Stun value per projectile increased from 1.5 to 2

SMG-37 Defender

Damage increased from 80 to 100

Durable damage increased from 8 to 18

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

MP-98 Knight

Damage increased from 70 to 90

Durable damage increased from 7 to 18

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

SMG-32 Reprimand

Damage increased from 125 to 135

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

SMG-72 Pummeler

Damage increased from 70 to 85

Durable damage increased from 7 to 18

Stun value per projectile increased from 1.5 to 2

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

LAS-16 Sickle

Damage increased from 55 to 60

Durable damage increased from 5 to 6

MA5C Assault Rifle

Damage increased from 80 to 90

M7S SMG

Damage increased from 70 to 80

Durable damage increased from 7 to 16

Drag increased from from 0.6 to 1.2

StA-11 SMG

Damage increased from 70 to 90

Durable damage increased from 7 to 18

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

PLAS-39 Accelerator Rifle

Extra spare magazines increased from 8 to 12

Ergonomics increased from 40 to 60

Sidearm weapons

CQC-2 Saber

Damage increased from 110 to 125

Durable damage increased from 55 to 65

CQC-5 Combat Hatchet

Damage increased from 110 to 160

Durable damage increased from 55 to 80

Attack speed has been slightly reduced

CQC-42 Machete

Damage increased from 170 to 200

Durable damage increased from 80 to 100

P-2 Peacemaker

Damage increased from 85 to 95

Durable damage increased from 25 to 30

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

P-19 Redeemer

Damage increased from 60 to 70

Durable damage increased from 5 to 12

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

P-113 Verdict

Damage increased from 125 to 135

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

M6C/SOCOM

Damage increased from 100 to 110

Drag increased from 0.6 to 1.2

P-92 Warrant

Drag decreased from 0.3 to 0

Gravity multiplier decreased from 1 to 0.3

Throwables

TED-63 Dynamite

Damage increased from 700 to 1000

Armor penetration increased from Medium to Heavy

Demolition strength increased from 30 to 40

Stagger increased from 30 to 40

Uses decreased from 4 to 3

G-7 Pineapple

Shrapnel from main explosion increased from 7 to 18

Demolition strength on the main explosion increased from 20 to 30

Inner radius on shrapnel explosion increased from 1 to 2.5m

Damage on shrapnel explosion increased from 70 to 100

Removed lifetime on the shrapnel

Shrapnel from the shrapnel explosion decreased from 6 to 0

G-50 Seeker

Higher priority for flying enemies

Highest target priority for marked target

Damage increased from 400 to 500

G-6 Frag

Uses increased from 5 to 6

G-3 Smoke

Uses increased from 4 to 5

Throwing knifes

Damage increased from 250 to 300

Durable damage increased from 100 to 150

PLAS-1 Scorcher

Plasma projectiles will now pass through foliage without losing velocity

Stratagems





PLAS-45 Epoch

Duration until explosion increased from 3 to 3.25 sec

Delayed muzzle charge VFX by 0.5 seconds so it now appears when the projectile is overcharged, improving visibility of the charge state

Damage on standard projectiles explosion increased from 400 to 500

Demolition strength on overcharged projectile increased from 10 to 30

M-105 Stalwart

Damage increased from 80 to 90

Durable damage increased from 15 to 22

FLAM-40 Flamethrower

Canister capacity increased from 130 to 150

Starting canisters increased from 2 to 3

Max spare canisters increased from 4 to 5

APW-1 Anti-Materiel Rifle

Durable damage increased from 180 to 225

Starting magazines increased from 4 to 5

Max spare magazines increased from 6 to 8

AC- 8 Autocannon

Damage increased from 260 to 325

GL-52 De-Escalator

Damage increased from 55 to 100

Durable damage increased from 55 to 70

MS-11 Solo Silo

Health increased from 800 to 1500

Enemies will not attack it

Increased demolition strength needed to destroy it

Orbital Railcannon Strike

Cooldown decreased from 210 to 180 sec

EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit

Missile Armor penetration in worse angles increased from 6-6-4-0 to 6-6-5-0

Rotary gun ammo capacity increased from 1000 to 1350

Enemies

The goal is to make light and medium armor-piercing weapons equally effective against certain common enemies by adjusting their durable damage and durable resistance values

Illuminates







Fleshmob

Targeting the faces deals extra damage to its main health, effectively creating weak spots

Main health decreased from 6000 to 5000

Most health zones are slightly more durable

Slightly less vulnerable to fire to balance health decrease





Elevated Overseer

Main health decreased from 600 to 450

Head health increased from 150 to 200

Head zone armor decreased from 3 to 2

Torso health decreased from 600 to 450

Arms health decreased from 300 to 250

Slight increase on how easy it is to set on fire





Leviathan

Now equipped with beam-based weaponry

Leviathans will not show up in missions outside of cities





Terminids

Rupture Strain enemies

Updated textures for all Rupture Strain enemies for better readability

Rupture Warrior

Movement speed when underground has been decreased

Needs to surface more often when moving underground

Its burrow attack is slightly slower and leaves more space to be dodged

Smaller damage boxes when attacking from below

Front legs armor decreased from 3 to 2

Will prefer to emerge before attacking turrets instead of destroying them from below ground

Rupture Spewer

Retuned the timing of how fast it starts to act from when it unburrows

Bile Spewer Variations

Increased size of its mouth weak spot





Brood Commanders

Slightly harder to set on fire

Warriors

Slightly harder to set on fire

Slight durable increase in head and body



Dragon roach

Spawn rate decreased 50% lower on difficulty 5,6 40% lower on difficulty 7,8,9 33% lower on difficulty 10

Destruction of the wings results in instant termination of the Dragon Wings now have their own health pool of 4000 Increased how much damage wings take from explosion



Bile spewers

Slightly harder to set on fire

Larger body parts are slightly more durable

Hive Lord

Improved performance during Hive Lord encounters.



Automatons



Base Alarming

Automaton troopers in bases will require better visual confirmation before calling in reinforcements, instead of calling them in immediately





Devastators

Slightly harder to be put on fire

Large body parts are slightly more durable





Command Bunker Turret

Removed ragdolling from its projectiles explosion





Factory Strider

Slightly less vulnerable to fire





War Strider

Shoots 2 fewer grenades per salvo

Shoots grenades less often

Removed ragdolling from its projectiles explosions

Added weak spots aim for the eyes and the vents on the back





Scout Striders

Armored top shield is more durable

🔧 Fixes





Stratagems





Fixed an issue where Helldivers were unable to call down stratagems in the objective area of the "Nuke Nursery" cave mission

Fixed an issue with the B-100 Portable Hellbomb stratagem sometimes falling on Cave roofs in the "Destroy Spore Lung" mission

Fixed an issue with the drill objective stratagem sometimes landing in unintended places such as on top of caves, in Nuke Nursery Hive World missions

Players can now stay aiming down sights when activating the LIFT-860 Hover Pack

Crashes





Fixed a rare crash occurring when fighting Illuminates

Fixed a crash when hotjoining and readying up before other hotjoiners

Fixed a crash occurring when a player would re-join multiple times

Fixed a rare crash caused by Eagle-1

Fixed a rare bug where the Eagle-1 would never be removed from the game session and eventually cause crashes

Fixed rare crash bug that could happen when spawning in groups of enemies

Fixed crash affecting Helldivers trying to lean out from a vehicle

Fixed a crash that could happen when scrolling through the weapon customization menu

Fixed a crash that could happen during game shutdown





Weapons





Fixed armor penetration values in the Stats Menu for CQC-5 Combat Hatchet, CQC-30 Stun Baton,CQC-19 Stun Lance, CQC-2 Saber, CQC-1 One True Flag and the G-7 Pineapple grenade; the armor penetration value displayed as Medium instead of Light

Improved initial bullet alignment while strafing and riding in vehicles

Moved the first person camera further away from the MS-11 Solo Silo's Target Designator scope

Fixed the weapon reload animations desyncing when wielding armor passives that give increased reload speed

The FAF-14 Spear can now lock onto Automaton AA turrets

Fixed projectiles hitting direct center of sights when extremely close to objects

Haptics feedback is now present throughout the firing of the FLAM-40 Flamethrower stratagem







Miscellaneous





Fixed a bug where Hive Lord body parts would not spawn properly

Fixed an instance where the Helldiver couldn't re-join their previous host, if said host left a joined game in progress from the loadout

Fixed a bug where the LIFT-182 Warp Pack would sometimes get stuck suspended in the air or crash

Fixed Adreno-Defibrillator armor passive animation bug

Fixed disconnection issues when joining a solo player with 3 cross-platform players

Fixed mesh clipping for the arms on some animations

Reduced the chance of the Extraction Shuttle clipping through terrain

Fixed a flickering bug on the avatar when the Helldiver gets affected by mud or snow

Fixed a bug hole covered by terrain in one of the CR10 Mega Nests

Rupture Warriors can no longer destroy deployable turrets while still underground

Fixed an issue where the front door of the GATER could become inaccessible

Fixed a rare issue where the player could be disconnected when they are a part of a mixed platform, 3 person lobby that joins a solo player under poor network conditions

Fixed an issue with Illuminate dropships not taking correct damage during the “Repel Invasion Fleet” missions

The currency symbol for Saudi riyal is now displayed correctly in the in game shop

The Oil Rigs reverse audio will no longer continuously play if the player attempts to reverse during oil extraction

Fixed Helldivers going through the floor in the tutorial mission, when diving near the barbed wires

Fixed a rare soft-lock in tutorial

Helldiver is now killed when driving into drill holes during Nuke Nursery missions

Fixed an issue where Helldivers could enter a vehicle even though the seat got claimed by someone else first

Fixed controller vibrations behaving incorrectly when connecting or disconnecting controllers on PC

Fixed miscellaneous threading issues in the audio system

Fixed minor texture clipping issues on the floor between hellpod launchers on the ship

Fixed an issue where voice chat could sometimes change volume unexpectedly - particularly when entering caves









Optimizations

Optimized status effects

Optimized physics by only enabling powered ragdolls when needed

Optimized physics body handling for damage calculations

Optimized Automaton units and NPC eyes, by changing them from particle effects to shaders

Optimized AI behaviors by analyzing and stripping out redundant code

Reduced stuttering during drop-in sequence for missions on Hive Worlds

Improved audio IO performance

Snow distribution and overall look has been reworked

Improved performance by tweaking LOD settings for characters

Optimized asset distribution for several planets types

Optimized scattered assets such as grass on various planet types

Optimized asset distribution in Hiveworlds and Terminid caves

Optimized asset setup and geometry for assets used in Hiveworlds and Terminid caves

Optimized status effect physics and particle systems while maintaining visual feedback and fidelity

Optimized various Automaton explosion VFX

Optimized Acid Rain effects during Acid Storms

Optimized Dragonroach fire attack VFX

Made various optimizations to the fire system, including particle and light optimization.

Improved performance by optimizing the rendering of several shaders





Known Issues