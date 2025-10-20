 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20470478
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there,

Gravitee has now been translated into Brazillian Portuguese! Thanks a lot to Kotora for doing this.

Best wishes,

sightafter

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3747071
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3747072
  • Loading history…
