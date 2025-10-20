1.0.276

• Fixed skill targeting bug that allowed you to target empty tiles with skills not meant for it, such as healing spells.

• Fixed skill targeting bug that allowed you to target friendly characters with bows if you selected the skill first then clicked a friendly.

• Added option to toggle treetop visibility using the T key or a new UI button next to the undo move button. (not available as a gamepad option)

• On low-resolution screens such as Steam Deck, don't show the discipline under the character names on the profile boxes, giving more room for the AP and health meters.

• Increased character name size in character boxes.

• Increased text size of combat log when on low resolution screens.

• Increased text size of attribute descriptions on character info screen when on low resolution screens.