 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20470444 Edited 20 October 2025 – 22:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.0.276

• Fixed skill targeting bug that allowed you to target empty tiles with skills not meant for it, such as healing spells.

• Fixed skill targeting bug that allowed you to target friendly characters with bows if you selected the skill first then clicked a friendly.

• Added option to toggle treetop visibility using the T key or a new UI button next to the undo move button. (not available as a gamepad option)

• On low-resolution screens such as Steam Deck, don't show the discipline under the character names on the profile boxes, giving more room for the AP and health meters.

• Increased character name size in character boxes.

• Increased text size of combat log when on low resolution screens.

• Increased text size of attribute descriptions on character info screen when on low resolution screens.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3206021
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3206022
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link