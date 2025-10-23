Got your almond water, Wanderer? It’s time to plot your next escape.

Escape the Backrooms has officially launched into Version 1.0 on Steam, marking the end of early access and just the beginning of our full release!

Here’s a reminder of the new additions in the 1.0 launch, alongside a huge range of technical and performance improvements. Full patch notes will be shared over on Steam Discussions.

Four New Levels – discover more on the origins of the Bacteria in Overgrowth, expand your M.E.G research in Bunker, get some headspace in Grassrooms, and get up close and personal with Kitty in Level 974

Alternate Endings – search for ways to unlock new endings after completing the main ending. We can’t give too much away, just keep your access cards handy. Also, have a play around in Level 3999 to find a way to track which endings you’ve unlocked

Mission Select – after completing a mission in The Hub mode, you can now select that mission from a list in the lobby

Improved visuals and models – more detail and fidelity for lots of items, the player character, and the Entities

Improvements and expansions to existing levels – find new surprises and details in levels you’ve previously escaped from

We’ll also have more news to share as soon as possible on console versions, and a roadmap of content and support for both this year and next.

That's not all for today - watch the Twitch Galaxies showcase later and look out for the brand new official launch trailer for the Steam 1.0 update!

For all news make sure to follow Secret Mode’s social channels. For more Backrooms antics, check out the game’s new official TikTok channel and join the community on Discord to meet fellow Wanderers and share your thoughts.