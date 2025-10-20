 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20470391
Update notes via Steam Community

News!

New:

  • Implemented 5 new challenges.

    Two of them should be obtainable before unlocking Tier 2 of the skill tree, easing the early grind.

    The new challenges are based on defeating a specified number of enemies.

  • All challenges will unlock automatically and retroactively when defeating an enemy in saved runs that already meet the conditions.

Balance changes:

  • The amount of iron required to unlock Tier 2 has been reduced from 105 to 90

Farm card:

  • The wood cost has been reduced from 35 to 25

Pig card:

  • Increased earth received from 14 to 18

  • Increased provided attack from 2 to 3

  • Increased frustration from 17 to 22

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where only one challenge unlock notification was shown when multiple challenges were unlocked simultaneously.

    Now all unlocked challenges are displayed sequentially, one after another





