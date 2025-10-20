News!
New:
Implemented 5 new challenges.
Two of them should be obtainable before unlocking Tier 2 of the skill tree, easing the early grind.
The new challenges are based on defeating a specified number of enemies.
All challenges will unlock automatically and retroactively when defeating an enemy in saved runs that already meet the conditions.
Balance changes:
The amount of iron required to unlock Tier 2 has been reduced from 105 to 90
Farm card:
The wood cost has been reduced from 35 to 25
Pig card:
Increased earth received from 14 to 18
Increased provided attack from 2 to 3
Increased frustration from 17 to 22
Fixes:
Fixed issue where only one challenge unlock notification was shown when multiple challenges were unlocked simultaneously.
Now all unlocked challenges are displayed sequentially, one after another
